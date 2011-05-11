Could Your Birth Control Be Making You Less Attractive?

Not only could it be making you less attractive to men, but it could also be changing your preference in men. I’m not advocating going off birth control, but I do want you to be well-informed before you pop that pill.

And so do researchers, like Dr. Alexandra Alvergne of University College London, who explains, “We just want to know what we’re doing by taking the pill… If there is a risk it affects our romantic life and the health status of our children, we want to know.” That’s why Dr. Alvergne published a review on birth control in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution last year. And she’s not the only one many recent studies over the past few years have all found the same results: When a women is ovulating, both men and women see a shift in mate preference.

When women are ovulating, they’re drawn to anything that signals masculinity, like “muscle tone, a more masculine voice and dominant behaviors.” On the other hand, men generally find women more attractive during ovulation because of the cues we give off. Next time you’re ovulating, pay attention to the type of clothing you’re choosing to wear. More often than not, you’re probably dressing in tighter, more revealing clothes than you normally would. But all of this changes when we’re on birth control.

Martie Haselton, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles found that “women on the pill no longer experience a greater desire for traditionally masculine men during ovulation… And men no longer exhibit shifting interest for women based on their menstrual cycle, perhaps because those cues signaling ovulation are no longer present.”

So what’s a girl to do? This one’s a toughie our options aren’t really that great. The facts are that your birth control is having a major affect on your romantic potential. But you have to decide if those few days a month when you may be more attractive to the hottie you’ve been feeling are worth a potential life-changing event (yes, that’s a polite way of saying knocked up). I think it’s pretty clear what to do here practice safe sex! Someone will still find you attractive the other 25 days a month that you’re not ovulating… I promise!