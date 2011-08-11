Could You See Marc Jacobs at Dior?

I’m well-aware that the rumors about who will take over at Dior are officially out of control [Ackerman, Tom Ford, Alber!], but the newest one doesn’t seem totally insane to me.

Fresh off the heels of a Lifetime Achievement Award, there are hints that Marc Jacobs may get a total career overhaul. According to Vogue UK, who is going off of a report byBrazilian websiteGlamurama, sources close toBernard Arnault claim that Jacobs is a leader in the running for the top spot atDior.

Word is,”The two have met often in recent weeks to discuss the matter,” which I mean, doesn’t prove anything. One of the oddest parts of the rumor, though, is that Marc would possibly run both Vuitton and Dior, meaning that someone is looking to have the poor guy have a nervous breakdown. Keep in mind, Jacobs also has two other namesake brands to take care of.

I think the issue here is that we need to expand the talent pool because there are only so many Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfelds in the world who can pull their weight at as many as three serious brands. I think Marc could do a sick job at Dior, but I can’t imagine why he’d want to unless he quits something else to make some room.