Could the Rubber Duck Boot Replace the UGG?

As a high heel devotee, I must admit when I first saw UGG boots over six year ago, I vowed to never wear this all-purpose foot gear. But then I slipped my tortured tootsies into that heavenly sheepskin and luckily they became all the rage (because I bought three pair!).

While it’s true the rules of dressing softens a bit as the fall and winter seasons intensify, is that really an excuse to dress for a massive flood or a hike through the arctic tundra?

Well the fashion mavens at Racked have named the rubber duck boot “the must-have crazy-looking winter boots of the year.” And if you are a “buyer” (as they say on the trading floor), hit up these eco-fur moon ones at Luisa Via Roma.

For just $209, you’ll be gliding atop the snow in no time.