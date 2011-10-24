Could the Recession Make Men Cheat?

We have been told time and time again that pressure and stress can be a realdowner in the bedroom. Just last month sex expertSimone Bienne called stress (caused by an inability to provide for their families), “the biggest libido zapper we know, and for a man, it’s specifically cash flow and work-related issues that can bring his drive way down.” Now a new study claims the financial burden caused by the recession has sparked a surge in the male libido!

The study, byOmri Gillath of the University of Kansas, found that men are not only biologically wired to reproduce but also to understand the best conditions to do so in order to ensure their genes survival. Plainly put, when an environment is safe and secure a man will be “more likely toinvest in their existing kids and stay with their current partner or prefer long-term mating strategies,” Gillath told Science Daily.”But if the environment is dangerous and your chances of survival are low, thenpeople will adopt short-term strategies which allow them to reproduce more.”

The continued recession would be tantamount to a “dangerous environment” which could cause men to be more inclined to spread their seed far and wide, just to be sure they get in while the gettin’s good. While this may result in a bit of extramarital fun this also be good newsfor women who have repeatedly shown they are not sexually affected by their partner’s job status. In fact a recent survey conducted byShape andMen’s Fitness magazine found that”women are having sex 17 percent more than the average man since the recession.”

While men tend to be less inclined to discuss their fears and perceived failures women have a greater willingness to discuss what’s bothering them, which alleviates stress and increases libido.

So if women are having more sex then men, and men are cheating more, then who’s hooking up with who and how do we keep are stress levels down while getting our, um, libido up?!?

[Via Huffington Post]