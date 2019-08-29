Sex Positions That Start on Your Couch—and End Wherever You Want Them to

Scroll To See More Images

Sex positions don’t always have to start—or end—on your bed. I understand this is common knowledge, but it bears repeating, as many of us are apt to get caught in a sexy-time rut of our own creation. The easiest way to break this monotony? Add a few couch sex positions to your repertoire.

(And by “couch sex positions,” I mean sex positions that start on your couch—and end wherever the hell you want them to.)

Couches are, of course, not all that different from beds. They’re soft and inviting, yet absolutely sturdy—and there’s plenty of room for two (or three!) lovebirds to canoodle. Couches present few logistical challenges, and the closest one is likely a mere few steps away from your bedroom. In other words, shifting your sex starting point from the bed to the couch isn’t a particularly energy-intensive choice. But it’s one that can make a big impact. The couch feels out in the open, vulnerable, revealing in a way a bed never really does—and that holds true, even if you live alone (i.e. there’s no risk of a roommate walking in the door any time soon).

Not to mention, there’s something really exciting about couch sex. Inherent to it is the notion that your passion was so abundant you simply couldn’t wait to tear each other’s clothes off—you couldn’t bear the thought of taking a few steps into the bedroom to get things going in a more comfortable, more conventional arena. No, you needed each other then. In that moment. Your cups overrunneth with desire, and you could only channel it into one thing: couch sex.

1. Kick Back

Get naked, climb onto your partner and lean as far back as you can without sacrificing comfort. (If you can reach the ground behind you, you can use your hands to steady yourself.) From there, thrust and grind—or invited your partner to play power bottom. The Kick Back is perfect for shaking things up without veering too far out of your comfort zone.

2. Seated Wheelbarrow

Basically the Kick Back in reverse, the Seated Wheelbarrow is the perfect couch sex position for those who love getting taken from behind (and who, it’s worth noting, have serious arm strength).

3. X Marks the Spot

The X Marks the Spot is a particularly beautiful sex position, because it allows both you and your partner to, effectively, kick back and relax. (At least, as much as you can while having sex.) Have your partner sit upright on the couch, and climb onto their lap. Lean back until you’re lying flat on their thighs, and kick your legs up in the air (in an X-shape, if you want to do the whole X Marks the Spot thing—though really any position will work for this). From there, your partner can thrust, and you can chill. Or you can slide backward and forward along their thighs to control the speed and depth of penetration.

4. Side Saddle

There are plenty of ways to use a couch to your advantage during sex that don’t involve simply sitting on it. To try the Side Saddle, get on your knees facing the couch, and have your partner kneel on one knee behind you. Lean forward onto the couch and slide one knee behind you until everything lines up. (You and your partner may have to experiment with different amounts of kneeling/leaning to get the angle right.) From there, you can push off the couch to drive the speed and depth of penetration—or you can fully lean on it, giving total control over to your partner.

5. Comfy Doggy

Doggy is fun on the bed, but if you have a particularly spring-y mattress (or even a super-soft one you tend to sink into), a couch might be a better bet. Get on your hands and knees, as always, and invite your partner to kneel and penetrate you from behind. Both of you can make full use of the myriad comfy throws lining your couch to shake up angles and increase comfort.

6. The Classic

There’s nothing wrong with a more conventional approach to couch sex. Simply climb on top of your partner’s lap, wrap your legs around them and go to town. The Classic is a go-to for a reason—it’s basically a no-fail approach to couch sex.

7. Over the Edge

Fans of Doggy who want to shake things up will love the Over the Edge—which is basically exactly what it sounds like. Kneel in front of the arm of your couch and bend over it, leaning on it for support (and using your arms to hold onto the side for further steadiness). From there, your partner can kneel behind you and penetrate you from behind. You both may way to experiment with how much you’re kneeling/leaning to get the angle just right, and—depending on how much you enjoy rough sex—you can play around with increasing the aggression. (If your couch is super-comfy, you might be able to up the intensity while remaining incredibly comfy.)

8. Bottoms Up

If you want to use couch sex as an opportunity to try something very new, the Bottoms Up might just be your position. In the Bottoms Up, have your partner slide their butt onto the edge of the couch and lean back until their upper body is positioned diagonally between the back of the couch and the edge of the seat. They should plant their feet on the ground and use their legs to get into the steadiest position possible, so you can climb onto their lap and straddle them (with your feet on either side of the couch seat). From there, you can grind up and down, or they can thrust from below.

9. Hold Me

If you’re tired of sex against the wall, try sex against the couch (which is decidedly a bit more daring, depending on how heavy your couch is). Wrap your legs around your partner and have them press you up against the couch. Just be sure they’re doing most of the supporting, lest some seriously aggressive thrusting leaves the couch toppling over.

10. Reclined Blowjob

Blowjobs are a mainstay in virtually every sex repertoire—but that doesn’t mean you have to do them the same way every single time. This variation has you lying on the couch on your back, as your partner stands beside you. The Reclined Blowjob would work just as well for vaginal oral sex, though your partner may have the squat to get the angle right.

11. Kneel and Recline

Since your couch is likely lower to the ground than your bed is, couch sex is a great opportunity to experiment with different angles. A great way to do this? Lie down with your back on the couch seat, and have your partner kneel in front of you. This could give your partner more direct access to, well, everything—make deeper penetration and clitoral stimulation a little easier.