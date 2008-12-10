Cotton picking

Despite the currently wintry season, French clothier Comptoir des Cotonniers (who recently opened their flagship in New York) was in spring mode yesterday, when they showed their Spring ’09 collection on the runway at Paris’ Universite de Jussieu.

The brand, known for featuring equally hip mothers and daughters dressed in Comptoir des Cotonneirs in their ads, continued that vibe on and off the catwalk this season. Anne Slowey, fashion news director at Elle magazine was in the front row with her mother.

We wonder if we will see Anne in the CdC-described “Arty-clash, mod inspired looks with poetic instinct, ethno-zap and objective earth” which, from the looks of the photos from the collection, appears to be Frenglish for boho chic with a Parisian mentality.