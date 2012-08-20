Want: A Cheeky Collar from Delfina Delletrez

We’ve admired Karl Lagerfeld’s penchant for collars for quite some time now. There’s something about the crispness to them that just automatically makes you feel more serious when you’re wearing one.

That’s why we’re eying these charming Delfina Delettrez collars that are currently available at Opening Ceremony. Not only are they stiff and dramatic, the tongue-in-cheek clasp details as seen in the lip link show that you’re not taking yourself too seriously. We suggest tossing one of these guys on with a peplum top or even a vintage band t-shirt, depending on your mood.

Regardless, if you’re willing to take a risk (and a bit of a splurge), we’d recommend snatching one up.

Delfina Delettrez Cotton With Lips, $350, at Opening Ceremony