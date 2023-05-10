These Shoes Are Serving Girly, Cottagecore Summer Vibes & I’m Buying Every Single Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ah, yes — it’s that time of year again when the flowers bloom, the birds chirp, and we have no idea what to wear on our feet. Spring’s temps can be, well, temperamental, shifting from extremely hot to freezing cold all within a few hours. And with summer just around the corner, we girly gals want a shoe that will work for everything from afternoon teas and vacations in Italy to cool garden walks and romantic date nights. Enter Dolce Vita x For Love & Lemons, a limited edition capsule collection that is the essence of femininity and seasonal versatility.

Designed by For Love & Lemons co-founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern, the campaign and shoes take major inspo from European summers and classic coquette and cottagecore aesthetic elements. “We envisioned delicate little steppers gently tapping your lover’s foot whilst sharing a plate of pasta in a little Italian restaurant, pretty heels dancing under the stars on cobblestone streets, ballet slippers resting gently on the passenger side dashboard as you cruise through the countryside for a weekend getaway,” the pair say. Basically, if you love rosettes, strappy laces, flower appliques, and charms and plan to have the most romantic summer of your life, these shoes need to be yours.

There’s something for everyone in this collection, with punchy hues of red, pastels, and pinks, as well as timeless neutrals such as black and nude coming in strappy sandals and satin ballet flats. So put on your favorite summer sundress and get ready to find a shoe (or two!) that speaks to the feminine side of you.

Dolce Vita X For Love & Lemons Daizy Heels

Everything is coming up daisies; if you wear these absolutely gorgeous criss-cross heels complete with dangling flower charms, ofc. The summer-ready sandal comes also comes in a dreamy purple and a classic black, which means I’m going to need one of each.

Dolce Vita X For Love & Lemons Rosie Heels

These ivory sandals with satin, pink petal rosettes are the sweetest heels we’ve ever seen. This is an effortless and subtle way to participate in this year’s rosette trend. Pro tip: make the shoes suitable for a chillier night by pairing the sandals with sheer, ruffled white socks.

Dolce Vita X For Love & Lemons Daphne Heels

Y2K fashion is often mixed with coquette aesthetics thanks to the ‘000s girly vibes. These comfy-cute block heels with a thong strap are the perfect blend of the two.

Dolce Vita X For Love & Lemons Dahlea Heels

Barbiecore is here to stay. Case in point: these hot pink, pearly floral bbs.

Dolce Vita X For Love & Lemons Lilly Ballet Flat

For those of us who are a bit wobbly in heels (@ me), these flats will be our best friends. The satin fabric and cross-foot strap is so ballet core.