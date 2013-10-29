5 Stellar Halloween Costumes You Can Still Wear After October 31

We’re a solid two days away from Halloween, and if you’re anything like us, there’s a good chance that you either don’t have your holiday look sorted yet, or you’re just not that jazzed to be dropping cash on things that’ll just end up taking up more space in that weird box under your bed.

So, in the spirit of nailing two birds with one stone, we’ve rounded up 5 stellar costumes, each made up of pieces you’ll be stoked to wear way after October 31. From a black and white striped tee that’s basically a new neutral, to a fresh tartan skirt, invest in these Halloween-and-beyond items that’ll leave you with zero regrets.

The costume: French Kiss

What to wear: A black and white striped tee, black skinnies, and a beret.

The finishing touches: A baguette and a bottle of wine, because French stereotypes, people!

Get the look: Club Monaco Payton Striped Ponte Tee ($98); CA4LA Pearl Bow Pin Beret ($188).

The costume: Suzy Bishop from “Moonrise Kingdom”

What to wear: A solid shift with a bold white collar, saddle shoes, and knee-high socks.

The finishing touches: Binoculars, a book, and sick dance moves.

Get the look: Little White Lies Concepta Collared Dress ($149); Knitted Knee High Socks ($15); and Tod’s Leather and Calf Hair Brogues ($769).



The costume: Enid Coleslaw from “Ghostworld”

What to wear: Thick black framed glasses, a tartan skirt, a Raptor tee, and Doc Martens.

The finishing touches: A short black bob, a hot BFF, and a sour disposition.

Get the look: Warby Parker Becket Frames ($95); ASOS Check Pencil Skirt with Bead Embellishment ($98).

The costume: Carrie from “Carrie”

What to wear: A blush slip dress and a crucifix pendant.

The finishing touches: Fake blood, stick straight ’70s hair, a bouquet of gaudy roses, and your best Sissy Spacek-meets-Chloë Grace Moretz facial expression.

Get the look: Vanessa Bruno Silk Georgette Dress ($614); Alexis Bittar New Wave Cross Pendant Necklace ($195).

The costume: Daisy Buchanan from “The Great Gatsby”

What to wear: A decidedly darker take on the Jazz-age frock paired with a bejeweled headband. (Bonus: repeat this look in a slightly less costume-y way for NYE.)

The finishing touches: Strappy heels, a killer faux-fur stole, and double dapper arm candy.

Get the look: Clover Canyon Gatsby Crewneck Dress ($278); Deepa Gurnani Crystal Detail Headband ($88).