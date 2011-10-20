StyleCaster
Share

Costume or Couture: How Much is Too Much?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Costume or Couture: How Much is Too Much?

Susie G
by
Costume or Couture: How Much is Too Much?
17 Start slideshow

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines the term haute couture as “the houses or designers that create exclusive and often trend-setting fashions for women.”

Haute couture fashion is synonymous with one-of-a-kind, high-end fashion that’s supposed to push the imagination since it’s the polar opposite of the ready-to-wear looks that saturate our neighborhood streets and nearby shopping stores.

To appreciate haute couture is to understand the fact that fashion is still a viable form of modern art where utility, wearability and function really don’t play much of a factor in the design process.

But what happens when high-end fashion designers send a look down the runway that’s just a bit over-the-top? When that fine line of innovation and pushing boundaries gets crossed into the realm of “What the f#!$ is that? Are you serious?!?”

Maybe it could be a joke that only the designer is in on, or maybe to them every day is just like Halloween, with the chance to dress up in costume and pretend you’re someone else for a little while.

Be sure to check out a few Halloween-friendly looks we’ve spotted from recent runways and lookbooks in the slideshow above, and let us know if you think they should be classified as couture or costume in the comments section below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Cartoon crazed

Bird is not the word

A business suit for any member of the band GWAR.

Modeling the latest in Eskimo chic.

Cartoons go couture -- Snorks by Lisa Frank.

Samurai Swan; light on her toes and agile with a sword.

The tanned ghost of Rudolph Valentino.

British invasion -- let's see Kate pull this one off.

The Tin Man finally settles down with his dream girl.

The couture jester -- come on, even Uncle Karl would crack a smile over this one.

They say most people in the fashion industry are two-faced...

The gods are weeping over this greek tragedy.

Is that a Hershey's Kiss costume?! Sweet.

The really wild, wild west.

Tying one on takes on a whole new meaning.

It's not easy being green...especially when forced to wear this outfit.

Sometimes lacy feels way too spacey.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Shop To Support The Month Of Movember

Shop To Support The Month Of Movember

Promoted Stories

share