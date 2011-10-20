Costume or Couture: How Much is Too Much?

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines the term haute couture as “the houses or designers that create exclusive and often trend-setting fashions for women.”

Haute couture fashion is synonymous with one-of-a-kind, high-end fashion that’s supposed to push the imagination since it’s the polar opposite of the ready-to-wear looks that saturate our neighborhood streets and nearby shopping stores.

To appreciate haute couture is to understand the fact that fashion is still a viable form of modern art where utility, wearability and function really don’t play much of a factor in the design process.

But what happens when high-end fashion designers send a look down the runway that’s just a bit over-the-top? When that fine line of innovation and pushing boundaries gets crossed into the realm of “What the f#!$ is that? Are you serious?!?”

Maybe it could be a joke that only the designer is in on, or maybe to them every day is just like Halloween, with the chance to dress up in costume and pretend you’re someone else for a little while.

