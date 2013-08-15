Guilt-Free Shopping: 20 Pieces of Costume Jewelry Under $25

The easiest way to transform any outfit is with a dramatic piece of jewelry—and the best way to indulge, of course, is with a guilt-free purchase.

That’s why we collected 20 big baubles and gorgeous gems that’ll shake up your outfit—all for $25 and under.

Click above to start shopping bargain-bling pieces that include earrings, necklaces, and rings, as well as super-chic brooches and hair pins!

