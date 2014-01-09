StyleCaster
10 Pieces of Costume Jewelry That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

10 Pieces of Costume Jewelry That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

10 Pieces of Costume Jewelry That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are
Here’s a well-known fact in the world of fashion: you don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like a million bucks. And with retailers like ASOS, Zara, and even J.Crew offering sparkly costume baubles at more-than-approachable prices, it’s easier than it’s ever been to glitter without paying too much to do so.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 high-style pieces of statement jewelry that each cost less than $100—but look like you handed over much more than that to score some major bling.

It will be our little secret!

Orelia Statement Collar, $51; at ASOS

Small Pearl Bracelet with Skull, $91; at The Dressing Room

Red Swarovski Crystal Ring, $51; at ASOS
 

Rope and Stone Necklace, $50; at Sole Society

Gun metal cuff, $81; at The Dressing Room

Feather and Silk Necklace, $76; at Boticca

Juicy Couture Bracelet, $98; at Zappos

Embellished Liz Statement Necklace, $100; at Calypso St. Barth

Swarovski Crystal Cuff, $87; at ASOS

Ralph Lauren Earrings, $78; at Bloomingdale's

