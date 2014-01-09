10 Pieces of Costume Jewelry That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Here’s a well-known fact in the world of fashion: you don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like a million bucks. And with retailers like ASOS, Zara, and even J.Crew offering sparkly costume baubles at more-than-approachable prices, it’s easier than it’s ever been to glitter without paying too much to do so.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 high-style pieces of statement jewelry that each cost less than $100—but look like you handed over much more than that to score some major bling.

It will be our little secret!