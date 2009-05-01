Costume Exhibit Update

WWD has a sneak preview of the Costume Institute exhibit “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion.” While we are so excited about the Gala and to see how designers were inspired by their model muses, we haven’t forgotten about the actual exhibit.

The multi-media show will include panels of magazine pages, fashion photography, video clips, as well as 86 looks arranged by era. For the 60’s think a reenacted scene from Studio 54 with pieces from Halston and YSL.

The exhibit opens to the public on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Christian Dior

Grunge era Anna Sui