Costello Tagliapietra on River Phoenix And Fashion

Robert Costello and Jeffrey Tagliapietra are these lovely, ironic burly men in plaid who create soft ethereal beauiful gowns. For Fall 2011, the duo was, “Thinking about the time when we met 17 years ago and the individuality and fun people had when dressing, it started with the idea of fit and further exploring ideas of how to touch and graze the body, all the while making sure that the woman still felt comfortable and secure” says Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra.

They also chatted with us about those first years in New York and how River Phoenix influences their style, watch below and keep an eye out for their show’s livestream today on StyleCaster.