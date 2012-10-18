Inside the Cost of Parker’s $575 Duofold Pen

You wouldn’t wear a chintzy Canal Street watch, yet even the most stylish of folks continue to buy cheap, plastic pens.

Maybe it’s time for an upgrade. Meet Parker’s Duofold pen, a luxe, hard acrylic fountain pen finished with a 18k gold “nib” (or writing tip). At $575, the Duofold pearl and black centennial medium point fountain pen is the utmost in desktop chic—from its arrow-like clip to its swirling, pearl finish and 23k champagne gold-plated trim. But what else goes into the steep price point? Here, Parker’s brand representative Brownie Wiegel explains to us the finer points of this posh writing instrument, which she compares to a piece of jewelry.

The Vivant: What are the technical advantages of a Duofold as opposed to, say, something found at the drugstore?

Parker’s Brownie Wiegel: A single Duofold pen takes ten days to produce due to the process of the acrylic and the nib—which is 18k gold—and the trim. A Bic pen, on the other hand, or even some of our competition, uses resin or plastic, so the company can stamp out ten thousand pens a day, whereas it takes us days to produce just one. It’s craftsmanship. It’s the materials we use, coupled with the Parker name.

What other materials are incorporated into the Duofold?

Acrylics. They’re hard-cast acrylics like the ones you’d use to make a bowling ball, or a football helmet. They’re very durable products that will last the consumer a lifetime. One Duofold purchase will be last for the consumer for generations to come.

What kinds of practical considerations go into the design of a Duofold?

The present design of the Duofold is based on the original duo fold that was produced, I believe, in the ’20s. So its shape is true to its past. The Duofold is basically a cylinder shape, which suits any hand—whether it is small or large. Because of the acrylic, it is not as heavy [as competing models] from other manufacturers, so it’s more conducive to long-term writing. And the Duofold always has 18k gold nibs. Once you write with a fountain pen, especially in 18k gold, it will eventually mold to your handwriting. You won’t want to share this pen with others—the slant from your hand is different from the slant of my hand. If you picked up my pen, you would find it difficult to write because we don’t write the same way. Someone would have a difficult time trying to write with a fountain pen that someone else has been using for 20 years.

How has the design changed since the ’20s?

The materials have changed. They used to be made from rubber. You could melt the rubber down and manipulate it into a cylinder shape. The clip has changed a little bit, but other than that, it’s extremely similar to the original.

How do they create the long black vein along the Duofold?

They take a piece of acrylic and keep it flat. I don’t know if they use a jigsaw exactly, but they use machinery to cut into the acrylic to create that black vein, and then they heat and roll it so it becomes a cylinder shape. Then they inject black material inside the cylinder and rub out the black in the middle so that it becomes a barrel for the ink cartridge. If you were to unscrew the cap from the barrel and put it back on, those veins will line up perfectly from the cap all the way down the barrel.