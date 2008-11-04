Cosmic Wonder

Horoscopic imagery, colored stones and dark settings are hallmarks of the jewelry work of Solange Azagury-Partridge. The London-based designer creates complex, magical pieces that are as stunning as she is.

For the first time, Azagury-Partridge debuts a full exhibition of her work in Chelsea at the Sebastian + Barquet gallery. On display will be “Unwearable Jewels,” her first objets d’art and furnishings. Be on the lookout for her classic use of bright colors and variations on the cosmic theme.

In this economy, you might not be able to cough up $15,000 for a carpet, or $2.8 million for a gold, diamond and chainmail chandelier, but then again, all that gold and precious mineral might not be a bad investment these days.

For those who prefer smaller scale indulgences, Azagury-Partridge will open a boutique at 809 Madison Avenue, NYC, in February.

Azagury-Partridge, whose Jewish family was from Casablanca, Morocco, established herself as more than a jewelry maker with her forays into perfumery. In 2006 she launched the powdery, fruity Stoned and in 2007, followed it up with Cosmic, which contained ground particles of real meteorites.

Since she opened her London boutique in 1995, she has created devastating little gems like a miniature anatomically correct heart pendant in gold, or a series of rings based on the zodiac, but her name became more widely known after a collaboration with H&M in 2005, when she brought her edgy, almost goth designs to the masses.