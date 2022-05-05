‘Cosmic Love’ Is a New Astrology-Meets-‘The Bachelor’ Show That Matches Singles Based on Their Zodiac Sign

Is love written in the stars? That’s the age-old question Amazon Prime Video is trying to answer with its new show, Cosmic Love.

Cosmic Love is Prime Video’s upcoming reality TV dating show, where four singles—each of whom represent one of the four astrological elements: fire, earth, air and water—are matched with prospective spouses based on their zodiac signs. The show is set at a romantic retreat run by a mystical and mysterious guide known as the Astro Chamber. Astrologers and bestselling authors, Ophira and Tali Edut (also known as The AstroTwins to their tens of thousands of readers), serve as the matchmakers for the singles, who date (and eliminate) a series of astrological matches with the hopes of finding The One. In the end, the contestants are faced with a choice of whether to marry their final match or leave single.

Cosmic Love is a part of Prime Video’s summer slate of new reality TV shows, which also includes The One That Got Away (a dating show where singles explore missed connections from their past) and Forever Summer: Hamptons (a reality show about a group of wealthy and young New Yorkers who spend a drama-filled summer in the Hamptons.)

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “Through past connections and astrology, The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. Forever Summer: Hamptons gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation. These shows are amazing additions to our unscripted slate and will make Prime Video the destination for juicy, escapist summer content.”

How does Cosmic Love work?

When is Cosmic Love‘s release date?

Cosmic Love premieres in August 2022.

Who’s in the Cosmic Love cast?

The Cosmic Love cast stars Noel, Phoebe, Maria and Connor as the four main singles looking for their astrological matches. Each of the singles also represents an astrological element: Noel is water; Phoebe is fire; Maria is earth; and Connor is air.

The AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edut, serve as the astrological matchmakers for the singles. Actor Cree Summers voices the Astro Chamber, where the AstroTwins communicate their astrological findings to the singles. Jess Castro (who has worked on shows like Love Island and American Idol) is the showrunner and executive producer for Comic Love, while Michael Rourke (House of DVF), Hashim Williams (the Bachelor franchise), Nathan Coyle and Viki Cacciatore (American Ninja Warrior) are serve as executive producers.

How to watch Cosmic Love online

