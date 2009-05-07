Cosmetics with a Conscience

What would eco-living be without beauty products? Thanks to Vert LA, we’ll never know the answer to that question.

Makeup artist Renata Helfman started Vert LA in 2005 after she was instructed by her doctor to forgo chemically-based beauty products. Since then, she has turned her love for finding the highest quality of socially responsible products into a Venice, California-based store and online retailer.

Vert offers the best in environmentally-friendly makeup, skin care, bath & body, hair, fragrance and other lifestyle items for women, children, dogs and the home. With brands like Tsi La, Jurlique, Nuxe and Pratima, Helfman has gained the undivided attention of beauty connoisseurs looking to turn over a new leaf. And to further assist the wary in their green efforts, Vert offers informational workshops in its retail store.

With Vert being such a one-stop shop, there’s practically no reason why we can’t all try to be a little greener.

Vert is located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, CA and is also available online at vertla.com