Makeup Artists & Estheticians Both Swear By This Vitamin C Serum’s Brightening Effects

Vitamin C has yet to be dethroned as the reigning brightening ingredient in skincare—who can argue with its incredible benefits? From lightening dark spots to softening fine lines, there’s very little the ingredient can’t accomplish across all skin types and tones. Anyone from MUA’s to estheticians swear by its results, or more specifically, the COSMEDIX BrillianCy Face Oil’s results.

Like many vitamin C serums, the face oil brightens the overall look of skin, reduces hyperpigmentation and protects against environmental aggressors, but it also comes with added youth-restoring advantages. Ingredients like elderberry fruit extract and humulus lupulus extract (an anti-aging flowering plant) and sclareolide (a plant-based additive) prevent future signs of aging while correcting existing concerns, such as loss of plumpness or elasticity.

Both professional beauty experts and estheticians raved about the serum after a brand-run educational promotional event—an “increase in radiance,” “doesn’t cause irritation,” and “excellent product for expression lines, wrinkles and dry skin” were some of the remarks.

COSMEDIX BrillianCy Face Oil

“As a professional makeup artist in the entertainment industry, I love testing out new products that I can use myself as well as use in my kit on set and recommend to my clients. This COSMEDIX BrillianCy Face Oil is my new favorite obsession. From the smell to the texture to the feel of my skin, it is just perfect. They don’t test finished products or ingredients on animals, and neither do their suppliers or any third-parties….” commented one reviewer.

“As an esthetician with over 12 years of experience in the beauty industry, I am always intrigued with new technology, innovations, and pro-grade skincare in beauty,” shared another, who went on to call COSMEDIX’s products “BRILLANT,” writing that the face oil offers a “fresh feel to the skin” without leaving behind a greasy residue.

A second expert had only positive things to say, too: “I’ve been an esthetician for almost three decades and have experienced hundreds, if not thousands of products…The glow promised was delivered. It feels more like an oil gel hybrid. I wish all serums would come with this type of dropper. You get the precise portion with the push button dropper. I highly encourage everyone to experience this.”

It may be a pricey serum, but at least you know every drop will be worth the cost.