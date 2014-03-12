COS Is Coming To America! 5 Reasons To Get (Really) Excited

If you’ve ever had a trendy friend arrive back from Europe in some seriously stylish clothes you don’t recognize—and she claims they were affordable—she probably picked them up at COS. Until now, the retailer—owned by the same parent company as H&M—has been the kind of fast fashion store worth booking a plane ticket to Europe for since it doesn’t exist stateside. Luckily, that’s set to change very, very soon.

COS, which stands for Collection of Style, has around 91 stores around the world—including outposts in London and Madrid—and it’s coming to America this fall, with stores in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, followed by a store in Beverly Hills, California. While the stores won’t be open for a bit, the brand will open pop-up shops at Opening Ceremony in New York and Los Angeles on April 17. And once the first COS store has debuted, e-commerce will also launch in the U.S.

Between H&M, Zara, and J.Crew, is there really a void in the marketplace? Here, the top reasons to get excited for this retailer’s debut.

1. Basics With a Twist

There is a lot of trendy fast fashion out there, but not a lot of basics with a twist on offer that are both affordable and well made. COS is going to fill that void and then some. Think items like structured skirts, A-line jersey dresses, and perfect strappy sandals that look like they could be Manolos.

2. Affordable But Not Disposable

The clothes at COS are affordable, but not to the point that they are so cheap that you are going to want to get rid of them after one season. While the prices for the merchandise in U.S. haven’t been released yet, and will likely be slightly different from Europe, prepare to spend around $240 for a coat, $125 for a sweater, and $185 for a blazer.

3. All About Knits

It is hard to make quality, chic, and inexpensive knits, but COS manages to pull it off better than pretty much anyone, which is no wonder that the retailer’s knits are a cult item among fashion editors. That knits happen to be one of the biggest trends for Fall means that COS can’t arrive soon enough.

4. You Can Dress Like Your Favorite Street Style Stars

Everyone from Hanneli Mustaparta to Lou Doillon are fans of the brand. Now those are endorsements that we can get behind.

5. You’ll Get Mistaken For Wearing Céline

COS’ aesthetic falls right into the perfectly minimalist wheelhouse, so you’re likely to get mistaken for wearing real-deal Céline without the hefty price tag that goes along with it.