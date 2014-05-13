Get Excited: COS Officially Launched Online Shopping in the U.S.

It’s here! After almost a year of buzz surrounding the U.S. launch of affordable European retailer COS, the brand’s stateside e-commerce site is officially open for business.

Until now, COS—owned by the same parent company as H&M—has been the kind of fast-fashion store worth booking a plane ticket to Europe for, filled with sleek, minimalist pieces that are affordable, but not to the point that they’re so cheap you’ll be okay with disposing of them after a wear or two.

A quick look around the site reveals that spring items like boxy pleated skirts cost around $99, lightweight coats hover near $200, and dressier tops around $85. Cotton clocks in at around $35, while most shoes are between $100 and $150. Also on hand: swimwear, jewelry, bags, and loungewear.

Overall, the site’s extremely easy navigate with a super-sleek interface that matches the merch.

COS, which stands for Collection of Style, has around 91 stores around the world—including outposts in London and Madrid—and physical store locations are coming to America this fall, with stores in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, followed by a store in Beverly Hills, California.

To celebrate the launch, COS is offering 25% off to new shoppers until June 7, as well as free shipping until June 30.

It’s kind of a bummer that they plan to charge for shipping at all, considering peripheral competitors like ASOS and Zara—the latter’s e-commerce experience technically very similar to COS—offer free standard shipping and returns. Likewise Uniqlo, which launched online shopping in 2012, offers free shipping on orders over $100.

Head over to COS now, and let us know your thoughts below!