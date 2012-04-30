Ever wondered what it's like to be an "It" girl? Check out Cory Kennedy's exclusive photo diary for StyleCaster!
StyleCaster
Share

Cory Kennedy’s Photo Diary Will Make You Wish You Were An ‘It’ Girl Too [EXCLUSIVE]

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cory Kennedy’s Photo Diary Will Make You Wish You Were An ‘It’ Girl Too [EXCLUSIVE]

Susie G
by
Cory Kennedy’s Photo Diary Will Make You Wish You Were An ‘It’ Girl Too [EXCLUSIVE]
12 Start slideshow

Ever wonder what it would be like to live like an “It” girl for a day? Even if you’re too cool to admit it, there’s probably been a chance you’ve pondered about having to DJ invite-only parties at the coolest clubs, jet set off to London, Paris and Milan for fashion week and model for a cool British fashion brand right on your home turf which just so happens to be New York City or Los Angeles (’cause let’s face it, that’s really only where a true “It” girl can live these days, at least in this country).

To get a chance to live vicariously through these girls and to see if their lives are really that glamorous as we’d like to think they are, we hit up one of the original “It” girls of today, Miss Cory Kennedy. Now based in our ‘hood of New York City, Cory spends her days appearing at exclusive soirées, DJing at rad events (occasionally alongside her BFF and fellow “It” girl Chrissie Miller) and modeling here and there too.

Daunting tasks, we know – but someone’s got to do it!

To see what fun and fashionable adventures Cory has been getting herself into lately, click through her exclusive photo diary in the slideshow above!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Wake up! Morning kitty!

Quick coffee with Lyz [sic] at Berkli Parc to plan our shoot.

Quickly headed back to the city to Milk Studios for my clip with Maybelline and 'Shit Fashion Girls Say'?

Headed to BK [Brooklyn] to shoot for ASOS.

[P'Trique] Looking GORGEOUS in those Barton Perreira glasses I got last night DJing their party.

Still take time to appreciate what a beautiful day it is. Spring is my favorite season.

"Stopped by Dashwood for my good friend's Cass Bird's signing of her first book, Rewilding."

Ran into Bill and Jen.

Very very quick dinner with Jessica White and then off to the Jeffery event!!

Met up with Jessica Stam which always makes me so happy.

Switched my heels to flats to DJ with Chrissie Miller at an event Uptown.

Then finally home to my boyfriend Curtis Kulig and most favorite flower on earth, gardenias.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Messy Buns: Our 10 Favorite Pinterest Picks

Messy Buns: Our 10 Favorite Pinterest Picks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share