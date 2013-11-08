Cortney and Robert Novogratz Favorite DIY Holiday Decorations

We are big fans of husband and wife interior design team, Robert and Cortney Novogratz, whom you may know from their design books, their past Bravo television show, 9 By Design, or their current show, Home by Novogratz on HGTV. One of their latest projects is a collection of holiday decor for sale at CB2. Considering that they have seven kids, yes seven, we truly don’t know how they do it all.

We caught up with Cortney and Robert at an event that they hosted with Shutterfly to kick off the holiday season. “Christmas is the holiday of all holidays for me,” Cortney shared with us. “I decorate a week before Thanksgiving so the feeling of gratefulness stays around for the entire season.”

Luckily for us, our favorite design couple gave us some great ideas on how to spruce up traditional decor that are easy to create yourself.

Here are five tips we can’t wait to try!

1. Reinvent the Wreath. “A lot of people cluster mirrors or family photographs on the wall, well I like to do that with wreaths,” Cortney told us. Instead of just one wreath on the front door you can use multiple wreaths as decoration inside your house. Group different sizes and styles and hang them all together to create a gallery wall. If you want to add a pop of color, drape jewel toned ribbons and let them hang loosely or simply tie one with a bold stripe.

2. Go Green. Create a natural flare for your home by decorating with seasonal greenery. Don’t be afraid to use different types of seasonal greens. Mix Country Pine and Douglass-fir with Spruce and Magnolia. You will double the drama by mixing it up. Cortney likes to mix these with natural materials like rustic crates, pinecones, twine, and bell jars to create an organic, homemade holiday feel. “I put Epsom salts around a candle in mason jars to make it look like snow!”

3. Customize Your Table. Add a cute festive design or an inspirational holiday message by using iron-on transfer sheets to instantly personalize simple white table napkins. Another idea is to wrap your napkins with vintage holiday song lyrics or tie with simple twine and greenery.

4. Bring the Outdoors In. There are so many ways to use branches and because they are inexpensive are a great way to stretch your design budget. “We love the color of natural branches but painted, sprayed with glitter, covered with fake snow, or wrapped in lights, all create a simple, beautiful statement,” Cortney says. For color, fill a glass container with ornaments and cranberries at the base. The best part about this DIY is that you can also hang mini ornaments, trinkets, or even holiday cards with clothes pins and twine for a personal touch.

5. Ornaments Aren’t Just for the Tree. Instead of getting lost on the tree this year, try displaying some special ornaments where everyone can see and enjoy them. “I love a bowl of my favorite vintage ornaments, sitting on top of the table. Sparkly ornaments strewn on surfaces is so simply beautiful, it is the perfect centerpiece!”

