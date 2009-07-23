Cortazar out at Ungaro

After rumors of turmoil in the house, Emanuel Ungaro finally announced that they are ending their relationship with head designer Estéban Cortazar.

Cortazar’s collections had been receiving mixed reviews on the runway and many questioned his decisions. We certainly did when he brought fashion blogger Rumi Neely to Paris to sit in the front row of his show. Then he wanted to bring Lindsay Lohan on as a celebrity consultant for the brand.

We say: good move Ungaro, if you want to be taken seriously; Cortazar is not your man.

On the other hand, there’s no way to get more exposure than to have your clothes all over US Weekly, so maybe LiLo would make a good, although unconventional, choice.

Ungaro’s CEO, Mounir Moufarrige, is known for making just these kind of choices. He replaced Karl Lagerfeld with Stella McCartney at Chloé when she was only 25 and hired Cortazar for at only 23.

Here’s to making bold choices.

