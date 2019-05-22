Corset Tops and Dresses Are the Latest Lingerie-Inspired Trend to Pervade the Season

Scroll To See More Images

Slip dresses, silky camisoles and even long-line robe dusters are among the overarching bedroom-to-street trend that continues to thrive with vigor. Whether it be pajama-inspired pocket details or lingerie-like designs, the fine line between indoor and outdoor apparel is growing thinner and thinner. And the latest iteration of this enduring trend—corset tops and dresses—is perhaps the most literal to enter the zeitgeist yet.

Though corsets drip with bedroom appeal, their ready-to-wear interpretations brim with subtlety and romanticism. Lace-up and waist-hugging corset bodices simultaneously nod to nighttime and suggest some level of Victorian Era innocence—a juxtaposition it’s safe to say we had no idea we needed, but one that intrigues us nonetheless. Whereas other lingerie-inspired pieces feel slouchy and pajama-like—or, in the case of slinky slip dresses, veritably tricky to style—corset bodices feel feminine and quintessentially appropriate for spring and summer. (Oh, and while it may seem natural to assume that this design exclusively lends itself to complementing only those blessed with a bustier shape, the style is surprisingly universally flattering even for those with more modest cup sizes.)

And to those of you who think the corset top trend sounds dauntingly unwearable (or even downright inappropriate to wear outdoors), fret not—the corset bodices pervading the zeitgeist are a far cry from the styles you might find in a sex shop. The contemporary corset look is all about structural bodices, and often, puffy sleeves. Dressed up or dressed down, corset tops and dresses are sure to flatter—and to seamlessly fit into any wardrobe, too.

1. Lori Top, $148 at Reformation

’90s-inspired denim plus a modern Victorian top will quickly become your warm weather go-to outfit.

2. Corseted Rose Top, $198 at Anthropologie

A rose print, poet sleeve and lace-up detail? Currently adding to cart.

3. I AM GIA Siobhan Corset Top, $100 at Nordstrom

A traditional corset style with contemporary flair.

4. For Love & Lemons x Revolve Corset Dress, $211 at Revolve

You won’t be able to stop wearing this dress, come summer.

5. I AM GIA Chelsey Corset Top, $100 at Shopbop

Puffy sleeves off-set by a waist-cinching bodice epitomizes the power of proportion.

6. For Love & Lemons Delilah Corset Ruffle Top, $145 at Urban Outfitters

A mix of Victorian-era romance with a touch of ’70s bohemia.

7. NBD Dandy Top, $168 at Revolve

One of the most flattering tops we’ve come across in a long time.

8. Corset Detail Bodycon Dress, $55 at Pretty Little Thing

A corset dress that also happens to be a bodycon sounds risky, but this LWD proves it’s anything but.

9. Levi’s Lace-Up Denim Corset, $79.50 at Nordstrom

We thought we were getting bored of denim’s current stagnant state, and then we found this gem.

