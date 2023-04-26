King Charles’ Coronation Guest List: Which Royals Are & Aren’t Attending

Scroll To See More Images

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, and the people on King Charles’ coronation guest list are sure to be a who’s who of royalty and celebrities.

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed Britain’s King and Head Of State. Because the British Monarchy is a constitutional monarchy, the Sovereign is Head of State but the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament. On September 10, 2022, the clerk of the Privy Council declared “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

Historically, the coronation was considered a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God, but Charles will do away with tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world. A source told The Mail on Sunday: “I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God. At the Queen’s Coronation, there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.” With that in mind, here’s who’s attending.

King Charles’ Coronation Guest List

Here’s a list of those confirmed and rumored to be attending King Charles’ coronation.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry will be attending but his wife, Meghan Markle, will not. According to a source quoted in Us Weekly, Charles was “sad” his daughter-in-law wouldn’t be there. “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” a source said, “but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that the Duke of Sussex will be at the ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement, with later information arising that Meghan would be celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday on the same day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

As the direct successors to the throne, Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate will be in attendance at the coronation, as well as their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, barring an unexpected medical emergency.

The King and Queen gave very special roles—including one to their grandson, George. “Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey,” Buckingham Palace announced. “The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache. The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot. Here’s everyone we know that’s attending the momentous occasion. Details regarding Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ involvement have not been confirmed.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Charles’ siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will likely attend. Anne’s husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie—as well as their respective children—are expected to be at the coronation also.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will likely be at their father’s side, however, Charles “did not invite” Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, per Us Weekly.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

The White House announced in April 2023 that President Joe Biden would not be present but congratulated Charles on his achievement. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend in her husband’s place.

Katy Perry

In a statement on April 14, 2023, pop star Katy Perry announced: “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

Lionel Richie

The “All Night Long” singer, Lionel Richie, said in a statement, “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.”Andrea Bocelli and the iconic British pop group Take That are also set to perform.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh is reportedly rumored to be on the guest list for Charles’ coronation. The Killing Eve star is a recipient of Canada’s second-highest civilian honor the Order of Canada and attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

David and Victoria Beckham

Nothing has been confirmed yet but rumors are swirling that David and Victoria Beckham, aka “Posh and Becks”, would be attending the Coronation. They were at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, after all.

Zara and Mike Tindall

As the daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expected to attend the event.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco “will definitely go” to the coronation, per Page Six. “I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one,” Albert told People in January. “We’ve maintained contact since His Majesty became king, but I haven’t talked to him personally since [Queen Elizabeth II]’s funeral.”

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

The beloved royal couple will be representing Denmark.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria

The Swedish royal and his eldest daughter, heir to the throne, confirmed their attendance on April 11, 2023, in a statement issued to Twitter.

How many people will be at King Charles’ coronation?

On April 8, it was announced that more than 1,250 volunteers and young people had been invited to either attend the ceremony itself or be part of one of its surrounding events. The number is significantly less than Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation when over 8,000 people saw her take the crown in 1953. People who are not guaranteed spots at the coronation include members of Parliament and peers. Sources told The Telegraph that the people who are invited will be representatives of different faiths and community groups. Buckingham Palace also revealed 450 “COVID heroes” had been invited to attend the service in person at Westminster Abbey.

Commonwealth leaders and diversity of religions will be prioritized among the congregation. The King is also said to have expressed a wish that it reflects the ethnic diversity of modern Britain. Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather told Daily Mail the reasoning behind the new invites, “There are about 700 peers, well they won’t all be there,” he said. “The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them. He’s being crowned for the people.”

Invitations to King Charles’ coronation were sent out and were designed by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson. The invitations released by Buckingham Palace include a floral pattern and the text reads, “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” the letter heralds. “By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023.” The decorations present “an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign,” the palace said. It also includes two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla’s coats of arms. The Queen Consort’s crest has been updated to reflect her installment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer, courtiers said.

