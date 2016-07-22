StyleCaster
17 Tasty Corn Recipes You Haven’t Tried

by
Photo: Blissful Basil

For some reason, corn on the cob is one of the three recipes I’ve managed to master in my 26 years of life— eight of which have been spent living independently and cooking for myself. The other two are chicken salad and stir-fry, but I digress. And while, yes, throwing corn into a pot of boiling water or on the grill and adding tons of butter is easy enough, it does grow kind of old after a while—and it seems such a waste, considering there are dozens of different ways to prepare this humble classic. In fact, in the slideshow ahead you’ll find a few of the best—from salads to burrito bowl-inspired dishes, and more—tasty (and not boring) ways to cook with corn. Keep clicking!

1 of 17

Sweet Corn Gazpacho

The Endless Meal

Photo: The Endless Meal

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Live Eat Learn

Photo: Live Eat Learn

Mexican Zucchini Burrito Boats

Making Thyme for Health

Photo: Making Thyme for Health

Grilled Corn Fritters

Table for Two Blog

Photo: Table for Two Blog

Charred Corn and Goat Cheese Avocado Toast

What's Gaby Cooking?

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking?

Grilled Mexican Sweet Corn

The Recipe Critic

Photo: The Recipe Critic

Cheddar Sweet Corn Pie

Natural Comfort Kitchen

Photo: Natural Comfort Kitchen

Grilled Cilantro, Lime, and Paprika Corn

Blissful Basil

Photo: Blissful Basil

Chicken and Sweet Corn Soup

Lisa's Lemony Kitchen

Photo: Lisa's Lemony Kitchen

Sweet Corn Zucchini Pie

Pinch of Yum

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Mexican Corn Dip

Damn Delicious

Photo: Damn Delicious

Corn on the Cob

Spicy Southern Kitchen

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen

Creamy Spicy Summer Corn Salad

Cook the Story

Photo: Cook the Story

Avocado, Corn, and Tomato Salad

Bake Your Day

Photo: Bake Your Day

Wild Rice Burrito Bowl

ExSloth

Photo: ExSloth

Baked Black Bean, Corn, and Avocado Burritos

The Kitchn

Photo: The Kitchn

Parmesan Zucchini and Corn

Damn Delicious

Photo: Damn Delicious

