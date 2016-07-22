17 Tasty Corn Recipes You Haven’t Tried

For some reason, corn on the cob is one of the three recipes I’ve managed to master in my 26 years of life— eight of which have been spent living independently and cooking for myself. The other two are chicken salad and stir-fry, but I digress. And while, yes, throwing corn into a pot of boiling water or on the grill and adding tons of butter is easy enough, it does grow kind of old after a while—and it seems such a waste, considering there are dozens of different ways to prepare this humble classic. In fact, in the slideshow ahead you’ll find a few of the best—from salads to burrito bowl-inspired dishes, and more—tasty (and not boring) ways to cook with corn. Keep clicking!