Corey Lynn Calter’s Resort Collection Eases Us Out Of Our End Of Summer Sadness

Corey Lynn Calter may be an L.A. girl now, but her story is a true NYC fairytale. Basically discovered by punk impresario and stylist Pat Field, the designer’s star is on the rise so to speak. Fresh off a one-off with Target and co-designing a dress for charity with actress Krysten Ritter for Spring 2011, CLC is seemingly unstoppable.

Perusing her bold, nautical and floral mixed prints study of dresswear for Resort 2010 nearly eradicated our end-of-summer seasonal depression disorder that tends to hit annually post Labor Day.

“Resort is one of our favorite deliveries to do it has a fantasy element to it,” Calter tells us. “Dreaming of far away places and travel is always inspiring. This time we traveled to the Virgin Islands St. Thomas to be exact.”

“We wanted to incorporate the things that are so very CLC ethnic feminine, and a nod to nautical. We touched on the swing flirty dress in tropical florals in unexpected color combos and continue to explore the balloon pant,” the designer continues. Take the trip in the slide show above.

Prices retail between $90-$225.

All photos by Nhat Sin courtesy of Corey Lynn Calter