Corey Feldman, ’80s Icon Headed for Divorce

We have good news and bad news.

The bad new is that Corey Feldman and his wife Susannah are getting a divorce after seven years.

(This picture was taken pre-split. The man in the back could be mistaken for carsick, but he is just foreseeing this couples’ unhappy future.)

The good news is that we’d rather use Feldman’s (most likely short lived) media resurgence as a chance to look back at our favorite Corey moments.

Corey started his career young as the voice of young Copper in The Fox and The Hound.

A cheek-pinch-worthy Feldman in the sci-fi movie Gremlins.

We know, we know. The Goonies is your favorite movie. Feldman begins to stand out as Mouth in this ’80s cult-classic.

He may bully Chunk, but his charm still won us over.

Stand by Me is about four friends on an adventure to find a missing body. If this movie didn’t make you cry, then you do not have a soul.

Tavi? Is that you? Nope! It’s just pre-drug addiction Feldman, looking as adorable and pensive as ever.

The Lost Boys is where the real Vampire trend came from. Any true Feldman fans know that.

Cory Feldman (right) and friends kick serious Vampire-butt in this action-packed thriller with amazing effects.

“Corey Mania” took off, and Corey Feldman was soon rarely seen without his broseph for life, Corey Haim.

Year book superlative winners for Bromance and Best Hair: Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.

If you are a true Feldman fan, then you know he did the voice of Donatello for the movie version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A true method actor, Feldman found it hard to let go of his character Donatello. We respect that.

All stars eventually burn out. However, as ever-eternal optimists, we choose to ignore Feldman’s disaster on VH1’s Surreal Life, as well as any other mediocre on-screen ventures he may have participated in. Instead, we would like to leave you with his heartbreaking dance debut in Dream a Little Dream. (Click here to watch.)

(Obviously this is Chunk, not Feldman’s characer, Mouth. But we couldn’t help ourselves.)