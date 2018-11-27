21 Corduroy Pieces That Will Keep Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe Cozy and On-Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Fall brings with it a few things: stunning transitions in nature, the much-anticipated return of pumpkin spice and most notably (OK, most time-intensively) closet overhauls. The most fashion-minded (and let’s be real, practical) among us trade our breezy summer duds for cozier autumn ones, swapping T-shirts for sweatshirts, blouses for flannel button-downs, sandals for boots, and so on—until our wardrobes are full of a kind of comfy-cute armor that promises to protect us from the elements for the foreseeable future.

Winter ushers in an even deeper iteration of this same cycle.

When temperatures drop from mild, romantic autumn into frigid, daunting winter, our chicest knits cease to meet our needs. It’s in times like these that we turn to even heavier, less breathable fabrics, like leather or PVC or of course, corduroy.

Corduroy’s path into the sartorial zeitgeist has been long—and a little bit windy. Children of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s may recognize the textile from its roots in children’s literature: the story of Corduroy bear and his one-button overalls. Others may associate corduroy with prep retailers, many of whom have used the fabric to craft classic tailored pants.

Eventually, corduroy landed somewhere between sweet nostalgia and staid sophistication: It felt simultaneously cozy but active, chic but cool. It offered a seasonal best of both worlds few other clothing items could claim to have achieved—joining the likes of Chelsea boots, jumpsuits and (some) matching sets.

Flexible where leather was rigid, warm where denim was cool, corduroy became the cold-weather fabric du jour—and has largely remained that way.

This season, corduroy’s classic cord-pant form is only one of a number of iterations of the textile on offer. Designers and retailers have reimagined the fabric, rendering it in puffer coat form, and trench coat form, and cowboy boot form, and so on.

The options for corduroy shopping are practically endless, making it easier than ever to stay bundled up while looking chic as hell. Scroll down for 21 of our favorites.

Fluffy Corduroy Puffer Coat, $129 at Urban Outfitters

A corduroy puffer jacket—need we say more?

Ulla Johnson Rowan Midi Dress, $495 at Net-a-Porter

Puffy sleeves? A midi cut? Corduroy fabric? A seasonal win/win/win.

Free People Abby Road Corduroy Duster, $198 at Revolve

You have no idea how many times we’ve dreamt of snuggling up in this trendy trench.

Laurence Dacade Simona Corduroy Ankle Boots, $830 at Net-a-Porter

Corduroy wanted in on 2018’s Western trend.

Curve Coord Suit, $167 at ASOS

Yup, even your favorite power suit got the corduroy treatment.

ZW Corduroy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Corduroy overalls, done the minimalist way.

Corduroy Pajama Pants, $49.90 at Zara

Pajamas sleek enough to take you from the bed to the office.

Anna Mason Jane Belted Jumpsuit, $1,260 at Net-a-Porter

Elegant AF.

Corduroy Baker Boy Cap, $26 at ASOS

Can you imagine anything more distinctly 2018 than a millennial pink corduroy baker boy cap? Because we can’t.

Monki Cord Zip-Up Mini Skirt, $40 at ASOS

Because mini skirts are too cute to be reserved exclusively for the year’s warmest months.

Corduroy Two-Piece Pants, $87 at ASOS

A cold-weather-appropriate matching set? Say no more.

Bassike Corduroy Mini Dress, $480 at Net-a-Porter

We love a good shirtdress—especially when it’s as cozy (and pink!) as this one.

Corduroy Pants, $49.90 at Zara

New winter staple alert.

Tall Cord Shirtdress, $51 at ASOS

The more corduroy dresses, the merrier.

Corduroy Jacket, $49.90 at Zara

Because denim jackets are so spring, summer and fall. And you deserve something equally versatile for winter.

Double-Breasted Corduroy Coat, $149 at Zara

Consider us obsessed.

Fine Wale Corduroy Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Too cute to pass up.

Cord Jacket with Fleece Collar, $76 at ASOS

Catch us cozied up in this cord-and-fleece jacket all day, every day.

Double-Breasted Corduroy Blazer, $119 at Zara

This ’70s-worthy suit brings corduroy’s most retro tasting notes into 2018.

Weekday Cord Mini Dress, $56 at ASOS

More corduroy jumpers, please.

Monki Cord Mini Backpack, $32 at ASOS

Can you imagine anything more precious?