You Are Cordially Invited To Drake’s Bar Mitzvah

I guess this is the best news I’ve heard in 2012. Drake recently shot the video for the latest single from his album Take Care called “HYFR” (which stands for “Hell Ya, F*ckin’ Right”), and the concept is so fantastic I can barely put it into words.

Drizzy is giving us an all-access pass to the day he became a man. No, not the day he signed his record deal, or lost his virginity, or received a Louis Vuitton briefcase from Weezy stuffed with a million dollars — his Bar Mitzvah! The Bar Mitzvah is the most important day in a young Jewish man’s life, and I can tell you from experience that it’s a real treat. I was hopped up on cold meds and could barely see straight and was rocking a shameful amount of peach fuzz. And obviously, my voice cracked during my Maftir and I still haven’t recovered from the shame.

Anyway, Drake and his crew shot the video at Temple Israel in Miami (the above picture is from the shoot). You can see more behind-the-scenes snaps here. From the looks of it, his party was better than mine. For some reason, Trey Songz and every video vixen this side of the Mississippi didn’t RSVP to celebrate the manhood of Spencer Cain. Weird! I’m stoked for the video and I hope you are too.

