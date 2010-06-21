Coralie Charriol Launches QVC Handbag Line, All Under $300!

Jennifer Creel carrying the ‘Aurelia’ bag and designer Coralie Charriol. Photo: Patrick McMullan, courtesy of c.lili

Growing up part of an iconic fine jewelry family-owned company surely has its perks a gorgeous Charriol watch I spotted on the lovely blonde for starters but Coralie Charriol is down-to-earth when it comes to her design ethos.

“I’m a mom, so I’m always running around. Honestly, what woman doesn’t want functional fashion in her life?” the designer chatted at a private luncheon atop NYC’s Hudson Hotel to celebrate her new bag line for QVC: c.lili. True to her word, Coralie infused handy details into the four-style capsule collection including a sturdy wide canvas strap on the “Anais” and zippers that unzip (luggage-style) to give a girl more room for her wares.

With that kind of woman-friendly vibe, Charriol attracted quite the female crew Victoria’s Secret regular Doutzen Kroes was one of many famous girls to stop by for a quick bite. That’s not to say you have to be a red carpet regular to afford the leather bags; all styles retail under $300 and go on sale in August on QVC and then be available at clili.com thereafter. Stay tuned!



Doutzen Kroes trying on the ‘Anais’ bag ($220) in blush the bag is named after Coralie’s daughter. Photo: Patrick McMullan, courtesy of c.lili



‘Lorena’ bag python print leather bag, $285

