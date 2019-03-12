Coral Bridesmaid Dresses Are a Spring/Summer Classic

Scroll To See More Images

Bridesmaid dress palettes come in many variations, but a few colors tend to endure. Blush pinks, fresh aquas and bright peaches seem capable of finding a home in any wedding—and any bridal party—no matter the season, aesthetic or setting. But when it comes to spring/summer events, one color reigns untouchably supreme: color. Which, of course, leaves coral bridesmaid dresses leading the sartorial pack once the weather starts to warm up.

Coral has long been a favorite among brides and bridesmaids, alike. But this affinity is even more exaggerated in 2019, as living coral—a particularly red-orange iteration of the tone—was named Pantone’s color of the year. Now, coral is not only set to pervade traditional warm-weather weddings, but trend-facing ones, too; its ubiquity is reaching new heights, and the coral bridesmaid dress landscape has evolve to reflect that. Now, there are even more coral bridesmaid dresses on offer than usual—and the dresses are aesthetically diverse, too. Some options feel more classic-conventional, while others skew more contemporary-chic.

One thing is for sure, though, there are so many coral bridesmaid dresses on offer—rendered in so many variations of the tone, so many different silhouettes and so many different styles—that it’s near-impossible not to find one with your name on it.

1. Ulla Johnson Freida Dress, $375 at Shopbop

This adorable dress makes the most of two 2019 trends: ruffles and living color.

2. Likely Cabrera Gown, $136 at Revolve

The cut leaves this gown feeling sleek—while the ruffles add a dash of romantic sentimentality.

3. Ryse Ashley Lace Maxi Dress, $168 at Lulus

I own this dress, and I can personally attest to how figure-flattering it is.

4. Saylor Sue Dress, $88 at Revolve

Perhaps more peach than coral, but it’s so bridal-perfect I kind of don’t care.

5. Mara Hoffman Seraphina Slip Dress, $550 at Anthropologie

Because silky slip dresses are out in full force this year—it only makes sense a coral iteration would crop up.

6. Lovers + Friends Blake Midi, $97 at Revolve

OK, this dress had to have been designed with weddings in mind, right?

7. Sunset Midi Dress, $250 at Free People

In case you can’t figure out which shade on the spectrum you prefer.

8. Michael Costello x Revolve Carrie Gown, $86 at Revolve

A vibrant, beautiful bridesmaid dress for your vibrant, beautiful bridal party.

9. Ulla Johnson Nora Dress, $595 at Shopbop

A pinker take on coral—in case you’re not into orange.

10. NBD Dusk Til Dawn Gown, $179 at Revolve

Coral + rust = trendy fashion heaven.

11. ASTR the Label Cole Dress, $120 at Shopbop

Who said bridesmaid dresses had to be hyper-formal?

12. Free People Stripe Me Up Dress, $71 at Revolve

Washed-out coral plus washed-out marigold yellow—a match made in color trend heaven.

13. Mythical Kind of Love Maxi Dress, $66 at Lulus

A classic coral bridesmaid dress in every possible way.

14. Tularosa Elliot Dress, $248 at Revolve

Printed bridesmaid dresses are totally on the menu.

15. Majorelle Tavi Gown, $238 at Revolve

Washed-out coral, rendered in its dreamiest, most elegant form.

16. Equipment Bonnie Dress, $325 at Shopbop

Perfect for weddings—and brunches, and job interviews, and all kinds of other events.

17. Elliatt Chord Dress, $90 at Revolve

Just enough frill to keep things interesting without overwhelming the look.

18. Bardot Lucy Lace Dress, $159 at Revolve

Part mini, part midi—all delightful.

19. L’Academie the Martin Dress, $42 at Revolve

because simple and statement-making are far from mutually exclusive.

20. Cleobella Camelia Dress, $149 at Revolve

Formal enough for a wedding. Casual enough to rewear basically everywhere else.

21. Bardot Cold-Shoulder Midi Dress, $87 at ASOS

Coral at its most elegant.

22. Tularosa Jennings Dress, $198 at Revolve

Smocked, puffy-sleeved and rendered in one of 2019’s favorite shades.

23. By the Way Aubrey Off-Shoulder Dress, $72 at Revolve

Absolutely adorable.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.