29 Copycat Recipes That Are Tastier Than the Original

29 Copycat Recipes That Are Tastier Than the Original

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Restaurant Copycat Recipes
Photo: The Cookie Rookie

Restaurant meals are the best. We all have our go-to dishes at our favorite restaurants, but sometimes it’s hard to drum up the motivation to leave the comfort of home to spend $15 on said meal. That’s why we’re thrilled that lots of the meals from our favorite chains (guilty pleasure fast food and otherwise) have been recreated by food bloggers and other awesome chefs out there. You can thank these geniuses for making it possible to whip up whatever you’re craving and eat it while lazing on your own couch.

Whether you’re obsessed with the chicken Chipotle or you’re secretly addicted to P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef, there’s probably a copycat recipe for it. What makes these ones better is that sometimes they even come with directions on how to make the recipe healthier—and you can guarantee it’s made with fresh ingredients. Get the scoop on 29 copycat recipes that are truly better than the real thing.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.

Pita Jungle Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

Photo: Fitalicious
Copycat Recipes: Animal Style Fries

Animal Style Fries

Photo: The Seaside Baker
Copycat Recipes: Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potato Copycat Recipe

Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potato Copycat Recipe

Photo: Oh Sweet Basil
Copycat Recipes: Mongolian Beef P.F. Chang's Copycat

Mongolian Beef P.F. Chang's Copycat

Photo: Carrie's Experimental Kitchen
Copycat Recipes: Homemade In 'n' Out Burger Recipe with Lighter Secret Spread

Homemade In 'n' Out Burger Recipe with Lighter Secret Spread

Photo: Andie Mitchell
Copycat Recipes: Easy Restaurant Style White Queso

Easy Restaurant Style White Queso

Photo: The Cookie Rookie
Copycat Recipes: Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

Photo: Culinary Hill
Copycat Recipes: Copycat Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Copycat Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Photo: The Chunky Chef
Copycat Recipes: Panera Mac & Cheese

Panera Mac & Cheese

Photo: Food Folks and Fun
Copycat Recipes: Cinnabons Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnabons Cinnamon Rolls

Photo: Jo Cooks
Copycat Recipes: Panda Express Chow Mein Perfect Copycat

Panda Express Chow Mein Perfect Copycat

Photo: Dinner Then Dessert
Copycat Recipes: Homemade Cool Ranch Doritos

Homemade Cool Ranch Doritos

Photo: Cookie Rookie
Copycat Recipes: Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Photo: Damn Delicious
Copycat Recipes: KFC Copycat Coleslaw

KFC Copycat Coleslaw

Photo: Dinner then Dessert
Copycat Recipes: Olive Garden Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

Olive Garden Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

Photo: Copy Kat
Copycat Recipes: Copycat Orange Julius

Copycat Orange Julius

Photo: Lilluna
Copycat Recipes: Classic Burger Sauce

Classic Burger Sauce

Photo: Brown Eyed Baker
Copycat Recipes: Olive Garden Copycat Salad

Olive Garden Copycat Salad

Photo: Yellow Bliss Road
Copycat Recipes: Carrabba's Sausage and Lentil Soup

Carrabba's Sausage and Lentil Soup

Photo: Copy Kat
Copycat Recipes: Copycat Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles Recipe

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles Recipe

Photo: All She Cooks
Copycat Recipes: Chipotle Sauce

Chipotle Sauce

Copycat Recipes: Arby's Grilled Chicken and Pecan Salad Sandwich

Arby's Grilled Chicken and Pecan Salad Sandwich

Photo: Copy Kat
Copycat Recipes: Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Photo: Torn a Dough Alli
Copycat Recipes: Starbucks Lemon Loaf Cake

Starbucks Lemon Loaf Cake

Photo: Let the Baking Begin
Copycat Recipes: Portillo's Chopped Salad

Portillo's Chopped Salad

Photo: Gonna Want Seconds
Copycat Recipes: Copycat Mocha Frappe

Copycat Mocha Frappe

Photo: The Chunky Chef
Copycat Recipes: Shamrock Shake

Shamrock Shake

Photo: Baking Beauty
Copycat Recipes: Baked Green Bean Fries with Sriracha Salt and Light Wasabi Ranch

Baked Green Bean Fries with Sriracha Salt and Light Wasabi Ranch

Photo: Host the Toast
Copycat Recipes: Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake

Photo: Copy Kat

