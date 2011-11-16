Copy The ‘Breaking Dawn’ Wedding – Dress & All!

Bella Swan and Edward Cullen‘s nuptials makeWills and Kate‘s look like a backyard barbecue. In honor of the fabulous fte and the premiere of Breaking Dawn — Part 1 on Monday, the cast and crew celebrated with a massive party that re-created Bella and Edward’s wedding reception and honeymoon!

The setting was “part tropical island shore and part Washington forest,”according to LA Times. It even featured a raised platform, which incuded a version of the wedding set. More than 1,000 wisterias hung from vines above, which made for a perfect place for fans to take pictures.

Okay, so basically if you want to marry in true Cullen style, you need to follow the above guidelines. But what about the dress, you ask? Luckily for all of you blushing brides out there, bridal designer Alfred Angelo is replicating the “Bella” gown, which will resemble the Carolina Herrera stunner that Kristen Stewart wears in the film. The gown hits signature boutiques this Monday and will retail for $799. Not a bad deal for some of the more insane Twihards.

Personally, if I were to ever get married (read: if I ever convince some idiot to walk down the aisle with me sans matching muumuus), I would not want to imitate anyone’s wedding…unless it was Kim and Kris‘s. Now that was some classy ish.