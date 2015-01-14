StyleCaster
Share

23 Ways to Decorate With Copper

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Ways to Decorate With Copper

by
28 Shares
23 Ways to Decorate With Copper
23 Start slideshow

Copper has been trending on the home decor scene for a while now, and the longer it sticks around, the more we love it. Apart from the simple fact that we often fall for shiny things (sequin pants, anyone?), copper homeware adds a modern-meets-rustic edge to any room in your house, while the orangey tone warms up minimalist color schemes in a way that chilly silver never could.

MORE: 20 Home Accents That Minimalists Will Love

Aesthetics aside for a minute, copper is a malleable metal that is great for conducting heat and electricity, so years ago it was used to make pots, pans, and kitchenware–you’ve probably seen old relics lying around at grandma’s place. Now, however, we’re falling hard for the old-school charm that this metal bring to just about all home decor, from table legs to lamps and lighting.

MORE: The 4 Quickest Tips to an Organized Home

We rounded up 23 ways to buy into the copper home decor trend, with options to meet every budget. Keep clicking to shop them all!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Copper Real Good Chair, $299; at Blu Dot

Hanging Handmade Copper Bowl, $129.99; at Dot and Bo

Quartet Flatware Set, $68; at Terrain

Concrete Planter, $45; at Down That Little Lane

Metal Bow Copper Lamp; at Zuvier

Ferm Living Mini Wall Stickers, $23.66; at Norsu Interiors

Martini Side Table, $149; at West Elm

Bowls, $53; at Selfridges & Co

Map, $26; at Etsy

Deco Prism Wallpaper, $220; at Michele Varian

Perforated Metal Industrial Pendant Light, $59.99; at West Elm

Copper Arc Table Lamp, $69.95; at CB2

Wood and Copper Clothes Rack, $83.44; at Etsy

Moscow Mule Mug, $24; at West Elm

Palermo Copper Series Leather Chair, $750; at The Citizenry

Capri Blue Lost and Found Candle, from $9.95; at Anthropologie

Metallic cord sets, $49; at West Elm

Set of Three Painted Pots, $45; at Etsy

Copper Pot, $245; at Garden Life

Copper Pitcher, $88; at Terrain

Copper Wire Hangers, $20 for set of 5; at Anthom

Large Wire Basket, $17.95; at H&M

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Head-to-Toe White Outfits to Try

25 Head-to-Toe White Outfits to Try
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share