23 Ways to Decorate With Copper

Copper has been trending on the home decor scene for a while now, and the longer it sticks around, the more we love it. Apart from the simple fact that we often fall for shiny things (sequin pants, anyone?), copper homeware adds a modern-meets-rustic edge to any room in your house, while the orangey tone warms up minimalist color schemes in a way that chilly silver never could.

Aesthetics aside for a minute, copper is a malleable metal that is great for conducting heat and electricity, so years ago it was used to make pots, pans, and kitchenware–you’ve probably seen old relics lying around at grandma’s place. Now, however, we’re falling hard for the old-school charm that this metal bring to just about all home decor, from table legs to lamps and lighting.

We rounded up 23 ways to buy into the copper home decor trend, with options to meet every budget. Keep clicking to shop them all!