StyleCaster
Share

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Big On Dopamine Dressing

What's hot
StyleCaster

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Big On Dopamine Dressing

Bella Gerard
by
Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Big On Dopamine Dressing
Photo: iMaxTree.

Scroll To See More Images

Paris and New York are nice, London is grand, and Milan? To die for. But there’s one other fraction of Fashion Month that feels totally slept on—which is a shame, because everyone knows that Copenhagen’s street style is the best. Copenhagen’s FW22 Fashion Week ran from February 1-4, with designers likes Gestuz, Lovechild 1979, Rabens Saloner and Soeren Le Schmidt hosting physical shows and presentations with clothes as strong as anywhere else in the world.

But today, I’m here to talk about the looks worn off the runway. Nordic street style is absolutely unmatched! Nowhere else in the world do fashion week attendees experiment so playfully with vibrant, saturated hues. Whether they’re rocking a head-to-toe monochrome hot pink ensemble or throwing in neon orange accents wherever possible, there’s no denying that Copenhagen’s got colorful style.

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

If TikTok’s maximalists and Unhinged Fashion Girlies are for you, then I can assure you you’ll be head over heels for Copenhagen street style. Think all the most iconic brands and pieces, dipped in statement-making hues and styled with bold prints and inspired silhouettes, topped by the world’s best outerwear.

Don’t believe me? Scroll on for 30 of the very best ‘fits from Copenhagen FW22 Fashion Week below.

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Pink Suiting

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Orange Accents

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Bubble Dress

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Checkered Skirt

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Duvet Coat

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Purple Monochrome

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Gucci Monogram

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Green Shearling

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Sunshine Yellow

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Checkered Coat

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Cotton Candy

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Coordinating Pinks

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Oversized Scarf

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Prada Puffer

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Blue Beret

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Statement Collar

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Silver Corset

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Yellow Fur

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Fluffy Footwear

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Varsity Flair

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Yellow Tiger

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Neon Links

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Fuchsia Tights

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Green Trench

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Rose-Colored Glasses

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Suited Cowboy

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Winter White

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Going Green

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Pink Fur Hat

 

STYLECASTER | Copenhagen Street Style

iMaxTree.

Silver Headscarf

 

StyleCaster newsletter

 

Tags:
share