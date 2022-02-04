Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Big On Dopamine Dressing

Scroll To See More Images

Paris and New York are nice, London is grand, and Milan? To die for. But there’s one other fraction of Fashion Month that feels totally slept on—which is a shame, because everyone knows that Copenhagen’s street style is the best. Copenhagen’s FW22 Fashion Week ran from February 1-4, with designers likes Gestuz, Lovechild 1979, Rabens Saloner and Soeren Le Schmidt hosting physical shows and presentations with clothes as strong as anywhere else in the world.

But today, I’m here to talk about the looks worn off the runway. Nordic street style is absolutely unmatched! Nowhere else in the world do fashion week attendees experiment so playfully with vibrant, saturated hues. Whether they’re rocking a head-to-toe monochrome hot pink ensemble or throwing in neon orange accents wherever possible, there’s no denying that Copenhagen’s got colorful style.

If TikTok’s maximalists and Unhinged Fashion Girlies are for you, then I can assure you you’ll be head over heels for Copenhagen street style. Think all the most iconic brands and pieces, dipped in statement-making hues and styled with bold prints and inspired silhouettes, topped by the world’s best outerwear.

Don’t believe me? Scroll on for 30 of the very best ‘fits from Copenhagen FW22 Fashion Week below.

Pink Suiting

Orange Accents

Bubble Dress

Checkered Skirt

Duvet Coat

Purple Monochrome

Gucci Monogram

Green Shearling

Sunshine Yellow

Checkered Coat

Cotton Candy

Coordinating Pinks

Oversized Scarf

Prada Puffer

Blue Beret

Statement Collar

Silver Corset

Yellow Fur

Fluffy Footwear

Varsity Flair

Yellow Tiger

Neon Links

Fuchsia Tights

Green Trench

Rose-Colored Glasses

Suited Cowboy

Winter White

Going Green

Pink Fur Hat

Silver Headscarf