The 7 Trends Taking Over Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

Many of you may be unaware that Copenhagen Fashion Week is a thing—but it very much is. While it’s certainly not as pervasive as New York Fashion Week or Paris Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings its own flare to the industry—and really, really good street style. In fact, the Copenhagen Fashion Week 2020 street style trends are so telling as to what looks we’ll all see in the coming months. There are many street style round-ups coming, but Copenhagen is up there with the best of them.

If you look closely, you’ll find several 2020 fashion trends hiding in the hoards of street style photos. This Copenhagen winter wonderland is basically your one-stop-shop for cold weather outfit inspiration—especially as the rest of fashion month arrives. From orangey hues to giant fuzzy coats, there are so many ways to amp up your street style game in 2020.

Below, you’ll find seven trends taking over the streets of Copenhagen. Sure, the runways are filled with incredible looks, but so are the streets. Pay close attention, because you’re sure to see these trends for the rest of fashion month.

Orange You Glad—

Who said you can’t rock bright colors in the middle of winter? These orange hues will carry you through the cold weather and into spring with a brightly colored bang.

Shorty Get Loose—

Leather shorts is a surprising trend to pop up during Copenhagen Fashion Week, but it’s here nonetheless. Wear some with knee-high boots, chic heels or flats—the choice is yours.

Grayscale—

Ah, the winter color scheme we know and love. Grayscale outfits are always in fashion, and the attendees of Copenhagen Fashion Week know it. You can never go wrong with a monochrome look—It’ll make you look like you tried more than you (likely) did.

Fluffy-Ass Coats—

Cozy is the new black. Wrap up in an oversized and fluffy coat to make a majorly warm statement this winter. Whether it be a bright color or simple animal print, you’re sure to catch the eyes of passersby.

Blazer Babes—

We love a boss bitch. There are so many ways to style blazers nowadays, and these street style fashionistas know a thing or two about it. Go full suit with fun accessories or pair a blazer with some maximalist pants. Simple or maximalist, you can’t go wrong here.

The Printed Trench—

Long live the trench—and in this case, the printed trench. For those of you who like to make a statement (but maybe don’t want to go all the way with a giant fuzzy coat), the printed trench is for you. It’s also perfect for heading into warmer weather and easing that seasonal transition.

Puff Daddy—

You can never have too many puffer coats, y’all. Long or short, they’re always here to keep you warm and make a fashion statement. Because we, as a society, have finally accepted that winter calls for looking like a giant marshmallow.