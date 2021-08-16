35 Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Looks That Prove Color Reigned Supreme

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month has begun and Copenhagen’s top taste-makers are kicking things off strong. Who knew my inspo mood board would already be flooded with so many good looks?! If I’m learning anything from Denmark’s most fashionable men and women, it’s that color is not to be ignored this season, and these Copenhagen SS21 street style looks are proof. Go bright or go home!

Of course, not everyone was wearing color. There were tons of gorgeous monochrome neutrals, a healthy dose of black leather and, of course, a myriad of blazers and trench coats, proving minimalism can still make waves—but maximalist colorways reigned supreme.

While we saw few of the eyesore prints that have been trending for the last six months, the ultra-playful color schemes seem to have stood the test of time. In particular, Kelly green, hot pink and orange reigned supreme, plus a few bright red suits that are as timeless as they are ridiculously chic. In fact, suits in general with a popular look amongst attendees of all genders, with many opting for looser, baggy fits and some making the most of colorful florals.

And of course, almost every look was accented by a Bottega Veneta pouch or something with a similar shape, in shades from green to yellow to blue. If you thought the brand’s hold on the industry would wind down soon, my advice: Don’t hold your breath! Lean in to slouchy, woven bags for the foreseeable future.

Given that last season’s Fashion Month was mostly digital, it feels so good to see street style looks IRL again. Fashion is back, baby, and its patrons are making up for lost time! Copenhagen’s fashion set definitely doesn’t shy away from statement-making hues, which is what makes their street style looks some of the best of the entire month.

Below, peep 35 outfits I’ve been drooling over all weekend—and catch me scouring the Internet for a good green suit.

Green Suit with Pink and Orange Bag

Blue Jumpsuit with Floppy Hat

Red Oversized Suit

Head-to-Toe Black Leather

Striped Cut-Out Jumpsuit

Burgundy Leather Trench + Taupe Tank with White Denim

Patterned Blue Jumpsuit

Ditsy Floral Suit with Blue Bag

Pink and Orange Floral Co-Ords

White Blouse with Pink Sequin Skirt

Tie-Dye Swirl Maxi Dress

Oversized Cocoa Suit

Floral Blouse with Leather Bermuda Shorts

Cream Linen Suit

Stripes with Leather + Red Skirtsuit

Blue Suit with Mint Handbag

Monochrome Tan Neutrals

Oversized Blazer with Belt

Pink Blazer with Green Bag + Printed Headscarf with Orange Bag and Socks

Brown Pinstripes with Fur Accessories

Black Suit with Art Imagery

Knit Color Blocked Top with Blue Trousers

Shaggy Brown Fur Vest

Black Leather Trench + Black Bomber with Cap

Green Floral Suit with Green Bag

White Bustier + Army Green Suit

Cream Ruffle Top with Textured Denim

Cream Floral Suit with Green Bag

Brown Leather Blazer with Brown Cords

Red Blazer with Culottes and Strappy Nude Heels

White Halter Top with Tan Hat