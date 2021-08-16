35 Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Looks That Prove Color Reigned Supreme

Scroll To See More Images
Fashion month has begun and Copenhagen’s top taste-makers are kicking things off strong. Who knew my inspo mood board would already be flooded with so many good looks?! If I’m learning anything from Denmark’s most fashionable men and women, it’s that color is not to be ignored this season, and these Copenhagen SS21 street style looks are proof. Go bright or go home!
Of course, not everyone was wearing color. There were tons of gorgeous monochrome neutrals, a healthy dose of black leather and, of course, a myriad of blazers and trench coats, proving minimalism can still make waves—but maximalist colorways reigned supreme.
While we saw few of the eyesore prints that have been trending for the last six months, the ultra-playful color schemes seem to have stood the test of time. In particular, Kelly green, hot pink and orange reigned supreme, plus a few bright red suits that are as timeless as they are ridiculously chic. In fact, suits in general with a popular look amongst attendees of all genders, with many opting for looser, baggy fits and some making the most of colorful florals.
And of course, almost every look was accented by a Bottega Veneta pouch or something with a similar shape, in shades from green to yellow to blue. If you thought the brand’s hold on the industry would wind down soon, my advice: Don’t hold your breath! Lean in to slouchy, woven bags for the foreseeable future.
Given that last season’s Fashion Month was mostly digital, it feels so good to see street style looks IRL again. Fashion is back, baby, and its patrons are making up for lost time! Copenhagen’s fashion set definitely doesn’t shy away from statement-making hues, which is what makes their street style looks some of the best of the entire month.
Below, peep 35 outfits I’ve been drooling over all weekend—and catch me scouring the Internet for a good green suit.
Green Suit with Pink and Orange Bag
Blue Jumpsuit with Floppy Hat
Red Oversized Suit
Head-to-Toe Black Leather
Striped Cut-Out Jumpsuit
Burgundy Leather Trench + Taupe Tank with White Denim
Patterned Blue Jumpsuit
Ditsy Floral Suit with Blue Bag
Pink and Orange Floral Co-Ords
White Blouse with Pink Sequin Skirt
Tie-Dye Swirl Maxi Dress
Oversized Cocoa Suit
Floral Blouse with Leather Bermuda Shorts
Cream Linen Suit
Stripes with Leather + Red Skirtsuit
Blue Suit with Mint Handbag
Monochrome Tan Neutrals
Oversized Blazer with Belt
Pink Blazer with Green Bag + Printed Headscarf with Orange Bag and Socks
Brown Pinstripes with Fur Accessories
Black Suit with Art Imagery
Knit Color Blocked Top with Blue Trousers
Shaggy Brown Fur Vest
Black Leather Trench + Black Bomber with Cap
Green Floral Suit with Green Bag
White Bustier + Army Green Suit
Cream Ruffle Top with Textured Denim
Cream Floral Suit with Green Bag
Brown Leather Blazer with Brown Cords
Red Blazer with Culottes and Strappy Nude Heels
White Halter Top with Tan Hat