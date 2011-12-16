The Coolest Thing Anyone Has Ever Done With A Wine Cork

People spend their time in many strange ways, but rarely does a result this cool stem from a seemingly pointless project. Ciro Califano, who hails from Nocera Inferiore, Italy is an avid collector of wine corks, which isn’t too difficult considering his son owns a restaurant. In Italy. You do the math.

According to Oddity Central, Califano began by creating miniature replicas of famous ancient structures, using the wine corks as his preferred medium. But his latest creation is definitely the coolest. The replica of the Colosseum pictured above is made from 10,000 corks and took him two years to complete.

All we can say is: Holy freaking Moly. Makes me feel bad for the hundreds of corks I’ve carelessly thrown away in my lifetime.

What do you think of Califano’s cork scultpure? Coolest thing ever or weird waste of time?