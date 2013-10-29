StyleCaster
The Coolest Skull Home Decor Accessories: Our 10 Top Picks

Leah Bourne
So you are getting in the Halloween spirit and want to decorate you home, just not in an obvious and cheesy way? Think skulls–not of the plastic variety, but the kind you could imagine populating an Alexander McQueen runway.
Here, some of our favorites, from skull decanters to skull plates.
Share your favorite in the comments below! 
Just in time for Halloween, scroll through to check-out our favorite skull home accessories! 

Skull & bones decanter ($65, inventori.com). 

The Wallpaper Collective Skulls 04 Silver Marl ($410, wallpapercollective.com). 

D.L. & Co. stacked skulls candlestick ($90, unicahome.com). 

Esque Design skull decanter ($960, unicahome.com). 

Botanist Bionic Skulls lantern ($215, unicahome.com). 

CB2 skull ice cube mold ($11.95, cb2.com). 

Metal artist crafted skull ($550, 1stdibs.com). 

World Market skull bottle stopper ($7.99, worldmarket.com). 

Naked Decor skull pillow ($75, nimli.com). 

D.L. & Co. Skullery plates($69 for set of 4, fab.com). 

