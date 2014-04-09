6 Alternative Bridal Shops to Make Your Wedding Cool

Huzzah, it’s officially wedding season! National Proposal Day (March 20) came and went without much ado, and April is arguably one of the most popular months for people to tie the knot; the sun comes out, the flowers bloom, and love is definitely in the air. Where it gets difficult: Filling out your big day with elements that aren’t hackneyed, overdone, and cliché.

Luckily, bridal wear of all sorts—everything from the gown down to the shoes–is getting more modern with every wedding season, and with inspiration sources like Pinterest and Etsy, it’s getting easier and easier to put together an unforgettable event that is more style and less stereotype.

Read on for six cool alternative bridal shops that will help you craft a wedding that is as stylish as you are.

1. Reformation

The super-hip online street wear site just launched a bridal section a couple weeks ago; as you might expect, it’s filled with modern, ethereal gowns. And the bride isn’t the only one who can shop the modern pieces on offer; there are cute, short cocktail dresses perfect for your entire bridal party.

Check It Out: Reformation Weddings

2. Groupon

Yes, that’s right: the site known mostly as a destination where you can shop discount massages, manicures, and cool events like bar crawls just launched a bridal shop. It might seem strangely discordant, but for the bride on a budget it’s a great option—bridal gowns start as low as $250, and there’s everything from discounted engagement rings to pre-vow-swapping pampering services available as well.

Check it out: Groupon Bridal

3. Cold Feet by Jeffrey Campbell

Affordable shoe maestro Jeffrey Campbell has collaborated with e-commerce site Ashbury Skies on a collection of super-modern, fun takes on bridal footwear. We’re particularly fond of the “I Do” floral loafers, which we want to wear on days that aren’t our wedding days.

Check it out: Cold Feet by Jeffrey Campbell

4. Rent the Runway Bridal

In keeping with the super-successful model of allowing shoppers to rent designer pieces at a fraction of what it would cost to buy them, Rent the Runway has branched into bridal. Yes, that means you can rent your wedding gown; that might sound like a less-than-savory option at first, but when you consider that this is a dress you’ll likely wear once, it kind of makes sense. And when it’s a rad designer label like Cushnie et Ochs, it’s hard to argue with the concept.

Check it out: Rent the Runway Bridal

5. Little Borrowed Dress

One of the worst things about a wedding–whether you’re the betrothed or asked to be a bridesmaid–is that people are being required to shell out money for their attire. Little Borrowed Dress offers a solution to this problem: brides can rent dresses for their parties, starting at just $50 each. Then the bridesmaids can log in, enter their size and preferred style, and voilà. It’s pretty genius, and almost too easy to believe.

Check it Out: Little Borrowed Dress

6. The J.Crew Bridal Shop

An oldie but a goodie: J.Crew has offered bridal wear since 2004, but every season just seems to get stronger and stronger. The best part about their sleek, modern, and very J.Crew inventory is that, unlike some of the normal, everyday dresses you find in their hallowed halls, the bridal wear is, for the most part, reasonably priced. Most of the bridal gowns clock in under $1,000.

Check It Out: J.Crew Bridal