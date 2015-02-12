15 Witty, Modern, Awesome Valentines From Pinterest

Fact: Whatever you want to do, Pinterest knows a way to do it better. This rule can be applied to anything from throwing a killer party to redecorating your bedroom, and it holds true for Valentine’s Day romance, too.
Instead of–or perhaps in addition to–a fancy gift, heartfelt card, or romantic dinner, Pinterest’s blog is suggesting you send your social media-savvy significant other something simpler: A love note pin. Pinterest rounded up a bunch of options you could send on to your lover tomorrow, and we’ve picked 10 of our favorite new-age love letters right here. Take a look!