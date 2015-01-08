StyleCaster
Think Outside the Frame: 20 Unexpected Things to Hang on a Wall

Kristen Bousquet
by
If you’re looking to make your home more interesting, we suggest thinking outside the frame. Meaning, looking beyond photos, pictures, and paintings to cover your walls. Whether it’s something statement-making like a white deer head with red antlers, or a rustic mason jar sconce, there are plenty of ways to make plain walls more unique.

To show you just how cool you can make your home look, we’re rounding 20 unexpected things to hang on any wall. Click through the slideshow and get decorating!

1 of 20

Faux Deer Mount; $47.99 at etsy.com

Wood Stain Hello Word; $24.99 at hobbylobby.com

Pink Peonies Baroque Mirror by Lisa Argyropoulos; $99 at denydesigns.com

Rustic Metal Arrow Wall Decor; $49.99 at hobbylobby.com

Gold Prism Wall Decor; $32 at francescas.com

"The Rico" Gold Mini Resin Lion Head; $29.99 at etsy.com

Arrows Metal Wall Decor; $10+ at etsy.com

Gold Burst Wall Decor—Petite; $24.95 at pier1.com

Faux Deer Head; $74.99 at etsy.com

Sunny Side Up Tassel Garland; $35 at etsy.com

The Bayer in Seafoam Green; $99.99 at etsy.com

Crystal Clear Teardrop Wall Decor; $45 at etsy.com

The Sierra in Mint; $89.97 at etsy.com

Hangry Wall Decor; $26.67 at etsy.com

Wooden Wall Sconces—Set of 2; $32 at etsy.com

Wall Decor Metal Bike Art; $32+ at etsy.com

Faux Deer Mount; $47.99 at etsy.com

Hippie Wall Hanging Tapestry; $18.99 at etsy.com

Wall Decor Mirror Word Imagine; $22 at etsy.com

Bud Vase Garland; $24 at urbanoutfitters.com

