33 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy

You follow what seems to be a thousand fashion bloggers on Instagram, you have a Pinterest board dedicated to warm-weather outfit ideas, and you’ve been planning dozens of different ways to style your mini skirts with your crop tops for what feels like months now. But now that the time has come—and summer is finally here—you’re coming up empty. We know the feeling—and the late-night-refrigerator-stare that comes with feeling wholly uninspired by your closet.
But to nip that in the bud, we found 33 cool summer outfits for you to recreate with your own spin—like a creative way to give a graphic tee new life, a fun way to layer a longline robe, and a gorgeous way to pull off yellow (yes, seriously).
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
I'm just mad about saffron... but really: consider this my color prediction, once more, that saffron yellow may be ousting millennial pink. A little more joy & a little more sunshine all around, k? Details on my blog! 🌼🍌🍋🌽🐥✨☀️ #asseenonme http://liketk.it/2rsPA @liketoknow.it #liketkit 📸 @lydiahudgens
El capacito más precioso del 🌍 ! 😍😍 @ansaperansamenorca . . . . #streetstyle #blonde #blogger #fashion #in #instapic #instagood #instagramers #igers #igersvalencia #igersspain #picoftheday #style #streetphotography #summer #moda #ootd #outfit #outfitoftheday #look #lookoftheday #lotd
Running errands today before going away on Monday! Also wearing some new incredible jeans from & Other Stories. I'll write a blog post about them soon and share more images BUT, they're amazing! True to size, gorgeous thick denim and high waisted. ❤️ @liketoknow.it #liketkit http://liketk.it/2rJ3t
Just waiting for the weekend to come #outfitblogger #outfitinspiration #modemädchen #outfitoftheday #latergram #instadaily #fashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionstylist #streetstyle #lookoftheday #style #lookbookh #lookbook #munich #munichgirl #mcm #zara #wiw #ootd #cargo #buffaloshoes #cowboyboots
one more bc i always feel best when wearing pieces by beautiful, talented women 🙌🙌❤️❤️ my special gold pendants are by the amazing @cleopatrasbling, and this bag is by @susan_alexandra and brings me so much joy! jeans are scored at my fav @shopthebreak - affordable, accessible vintage founded by the lovely hannah. best part of my job and instagram is connecting with badass ladies like them. ❤️
Such a fun weekend making so many memories.💕 So grateful for all the amazing opportunities I've had. I take my job super seriously and even tho it looks like fun (and sometimes it really is 😋) its a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifices 💪🏼 shoutout to all the girl bosses doing their thannng
Orange you happy it's almost summer 😂🍊 INSPIRATION: Ignore the dad joke 😏 but the summer heat is on its way and I am busting out some major color to celebrate (or at least major color for me 🙈). I love this wrap blouse so much, I have it in 3 colors 🙈 Cannot wait to haul out the summer wardrobe 💪🏻 What's your favorite summer color?! 🍓🍑🍒🍍#MELinVAN #MELinTravel