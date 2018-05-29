33 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy

You follow what seems to be a thousand fashion bloggers on Instagram, you have a Pinterest board dedicated to warm-weather outfit ideas, and you’ve been planning dozens of different ways to style your mini skirts with your crop tops for what feels like months now. But now that the time has come—and summer is finally here—you’re coming up empty. We know the feeling—and the late-night-refrigerator-stare that comes with feeling wholly uninspired by your closet.

But to nip that in the bud, we found 33 cool summer outfits for you to recreate with your own spin—like a creative way to give a graphic tee new life, a fun way to layer a longline robe, and a gorgeous way to pull off yellow (yes, seriously).

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.