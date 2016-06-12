The Everything Guide to Cool Straw Hats

I’m a die-hard hat girl, and firmly believe a oversize beanie, a stiff snapback, or a prim felt cloche each have the ability to make every single thing I wear look cooler. A hat also, in my opinion, has the ability to dictate to the word who you are as well as your clothing.

Still, I’m aware my options are fairy limited when the weather gets hot, and a cool straw hat that makes a city-appropriate statement can be hard to pin down. I don’t want anything too fancy—I’ll save those three-feet-wide sun hats for lounging by whatever pool I get to this summer—but also don’t want a raffia fedora like that makes me look like I escaped from some early-2000s boy band, either.

After much research, I realize structured boaters and classic Panamas are pretty much the way to go, and highlighted plenty of street style photos that’ll prove how chic they are, along with 17 styles to buy right now.