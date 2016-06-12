StyleCaster
Share

The Everything Guide to Cool Straw Hats

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Everything Guide to Cool Straw Hats

by
The Everything Guide to Cool Straw Hats
34 Start slideshow

I’m a die-hard hat girl, and firmly believe a oversize beanie, a stiff snapback, or a prim felt cloche each have the ability to make every single thing I wear look cooler. A hat also, in my opinion, has the ability to dictate to the word who you are as well as your clothing.

MORE: 40 Summer Pieces to Buy at Zara Right Now

Still, I’m aware my options are fairy limited when the weather gets hot, and a cool straw hat that makes a city-appropriate statement can be hard to pin down. I don’t want anything too fancy—I’ll save those three-feet-wide sun hats for lounging by whatever pool I get to this summer—but also don’t want a raffia fedora like that makes me look like I escaped from some early-2000s boy band, either.

After much research, I realize structured boaters and classic Panamas are pretty much the way to go, and highlighted plenty of street style photos that’ll prove how chic they are, along with 17 styles to buy right now.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34
Photo: instagram / @lackofcoloraus

Lack of Color 'Spencer' Hat, $69; at Need Supply

Fashion Agony

Madewell Packable Straw Hat, $42; at Madewell

Viva Luxury

Gisele Sun-Protecting Straw Hat, $65; at Mott 50

Vanessa Jackman 

Federica Moretti Fru Fru Straw Hat, $113; at Matches

Polishing Colors 

Madeline Straw Boater Hat, $19.99; at Urban Outfitters 

Fashion Tag

Janessa Leone Calla Bolero Hat, $181; at Revolve

Thrifts and Threads 

Two Tome Hat, $29.90; at Zara

Gal Meets Glam

Straw Pamela hat, $35.99; at Mango

Live Sophia

Straw Hat, $14.99; at H&M

Essence

Photo: Hannan Saleh

Rag & Bone Devon Straw Cloche, $195; at Neiman Marcus

Vanessa Jackman 

Raw Edge Oversized Straw Floppy Hat With Bow, $29; at ASOS

What Helen Wore Today

Sur La Tete Milan Boater, $24.95; at Village Hat Shop

Photo: Getty Images

Aqua Straw Boater, $36; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Getty Images

Striped Panama Hat, $449.50; at Ann Taylor 

Photo: Getty Images

Pom PomStraw Fedora, $16; at Misguided

Bushwick Daily 

Florabella Faith Raffia Cowboy Hat, $125; at Calypso St. Barth

Photo: instagram / @lackofcoloraus

Talula Trilluim Black Straw Hat, $20; at Aritzia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Healthy Snack Foods to Snag at CVS

20 Healthy Snack Foods to Snag at CVS
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share