Socks Are NOT Boring Gifts! 15 Ridiculously Cool Pairs That Prove It

Boring, lame, and entirely disappointing—that’s the reputation socks have gotten, when it comes to gift-giving. In fact, socks have become such a punchline during holiday time, they’re often used as examples of what not to give.

Well, we’re not buying into that mentality this year, as the socks available right now are cool as hell, kind of weird, and totally unique. Part of the reason why socks aren’t quite the boring present they once were is that fact that fashion has embraced showing your socks—whether with heels or sandals in the winter, or worn under a pair of skinny jeans with a low-vamp shoe to show ’em off.

That said, we’ve rounded up 15 cool pairs of socks that’ll do the trick if you’re in need of a little something for a colleague or a friend (or yourself!)

Click through the gallery above to see why socks are not boring holiday gifts anymore!