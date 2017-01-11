StyleCaster
21 Cool Sneakers That the Fashion Crowd Will Be Wearing ASAP

Lauren Caruso
As far as winter footwear goes, it’s usually a tired rotation of black booties, another pair of black booties, a particularly awful pair of snow boots that clash with everything you wear but get the job done, and maybe a loafer for those few days the temps trickle up into the 40s. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but it’s boring AF. We’re not about to suggest you throw out your fail-safe pair of ankle boots in exchange for sledging through the snow in heels, but we have another suggestion: sneakers. Yes, sneakers in the winter. No, we’re not crazy.

I took a quick office poll and soon realized I’m in the small camp of folks who don’t retire their sneakers to the back of the closet once winter comes, mostly because socks exist. And with ankle socks gaining in popularity, there’s no excuse not to add them to your rotation. Besides, if the athleisure movement taught you anything, it’s that sneakers are universally appropriate, for the most part. (Maybe don’t wear them to an interview, unless it’s part of An Outfit.) To prove our point, we rounded up 21 cool sneakers—a two-toned pair that was made for minimalists, the new iteration of the throwback all-white sneaker, and a black pair with metal accents that will be everywhere during Fashion Week. Our favorites, ahead.

They New York Two-Tone Low in Blush, $359; at They New York

 

Fila Women’s Memory Fresh Start Sneaker, $59.99; at Fila

 

Vans SK8-Hi Slim in Zephyr, $65; at Need Supply

 

Woman by Common Projects Track Shoe, $495; at The Dreslyn

 

Veja Esplar in Oxford Grey Pierre, $120; at Need Supply

 

Saucony Shadow Original in Suede, $80; at Saucony

 

DKNY Brayden Patent D-Ring Court Sneaker, $228; at DKNY

 

Le Coq Sportif Navy Floral Sneakers, $181; at ASOS

 

Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars in Metallic, $49.99; at Kohl’s

 

Zespa Perforated Sneaker, $367.50; at Club Monaco

 

Adidas Women’s Tubular Defiant Shoes, $77; at Adidas

 

Masion Des Talons Sam Skate, $445; at Garmentory

 

Nike Air Max Thea Se, $115; at Nike

 

Nike Womens Lunarcharge Premium in Iced Lilac, $140; at Kith

 

Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith, $249; at Opening Ceremony

 

Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneakers, $59.97; at Reebok

Saint Laurent White Court Classic Sneakers, $595; at SSENSE

 

Superga 2750 Cotu Metallic Sneakers, $79; at Shopbop

 

Mossimo Lunea Canvas Sneakers, $16.99; at Target

 

Asics Tiger Alliance Sneaker in Burgundy, $130; at Asics

 

Tretorn Nylite Bold III Perforated Platform Sneakers, $95; at Shopbop

 

