21 Cool and Cozy Pairs of Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

There are few things in life that would not be improved by a pair of slippers—swimming laps, perhaps, or skiing down a black diamond—but for any indoor activity, the addition of some warm and snuggly footwear vastly increases the chances of total bliss.
MORE: The Danish Tradition That’ll Get Rid of Monday Blues
Personally, my slipper collection is fairly extensive, especially considering my apartment is overheated 90 percent of the year—a pair of ridiculous-but-wonderful Ugg fluffy pink mules, beaded, fur-lined moccasins from a Native Canadian reservation near my grandmother’s house, grey Minnetonkas, hand-knit slipper socks, and some Brother Vellies wool babouches that I should probably get resoled so I don’t feel so precious about wearing them outdoors.
I may have to leave my windows open in December for it to be cold enough to actually wear them, but whatever—it’s worth it.
MORE: 23 Ways to Switch Up Your Gym Gear for Winter
In the slideshow, shop 21 pairs of transcendently comfy slippers, from fluffy mules to shearling-lined moccasins.