21 Cool and Cozy Pairs of Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

There are few things in life that would not be improved by a pair of slippers—swimming laps, perhaps, or skiing down a black diamond—but for any indoor activity, the addition of some warm and snuggly footwear vastly increases the chances of total bliss.

Personally, my slipper collection is fairly extensive, especially considering my apartment is overheated 90 percent of the year—a pair of ridiculous-but-wonderful Ugg fluffy pink mules, beaded, fur-lined moccasins from a Native Canadian reservation near my grandmother’s house, grey Minnetonkas, hand-knit slipper socks, and some Brother Vellies wool babouches that I should probably get resoled so I don’t feel so precious about wearing them outdoors.

I may have to leave my windows open in December for it to be cold enough to actually wear them, but whatever—it’s worth it.

In the slideshow, shop 21 pairs of transcendently comfy slippers, from fluffy mules to shearling-lined moccasins.