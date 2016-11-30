StyleCaster
21 Cool and Cozy Pairs of Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

There are few things in life that would not be improved by a pair of slippers—swimming laps, perhaps, or skiing down a black diamond—but for any indoor activity, the addition of some warm and snuggly footwear vastly increases the chances of total bliss.

Personally, my slipper collection is fairly extensive, especially considering my apartment is overheated 90 percent of the year—a pair of ridiculous-but-wonderful Ugg fluffy pink mules, beaded, fur-lined moccasins from a Native Canadian reservation near my grandmother’s house, grey Minnetonkas, hand-knit slipper socks, and some Brother Vellies wool babouches that I should probably get resoled so I don’t feel so precious about wearing them outdoors.

I may have to leave my windows open in December for it to be cold enough to actually wear them, but whatever—it’s worth it.

In the slideshow, shop 21 pairs of transcendently comfy slippers, from fluffy mules to shearling-lined moccasins.

Ralph Lauren Boxed Slipper Bootie, $39; at Nordstrom

Fur Slipper, $116.20 (was $166); at Nicholas K

Aira Knit Slipper, $110; at UGG

Minnetonka Sheepskin Ankle Boot, $68; at Urban Outfitters

Pink Sheepskin Slippers, $75; at Topshop

Brother Vellies Shearling and Denim Babouche, $365; at Mohawk General Store

Muk Luks Judie Bootie Slipper, $29.95 (was $40); at DSW

Missoni Zig-Zag Slippers, $120 (was $240); at Boutique1

Avec Modération Aspen Faux-Fur and Shearling Slippers, $165 (was $330); at Net-A-Porter

Cat Nap, $595; at Charlotte Olympia

Audrianna Sail, $50; at Clarks

LFL by Lust for Life Scuff Slippers, $39.95; at Zappos

The Aiden Slipper, $59.50; at Madewell

Babouche Slides, $52.99 (was $62); at Need Supply Co.

Cozy Slipper, $52; at Reef

Out N About Felt Moc, $71.25 (was $95); at Sorel

The Row Bea Cashmere Slippers, $985; at Net-A-Porter

Shearling Slipper, $110; at Toast

Cashmere Slippers, $135; at White + Warren

Black Sparkle Knit Women’s House Slippers, $49; at TOMS

Felt and Suede Slipper Boot, $110; at Toast

