Cool Sh*T to Buy Online For Under $10

Cool Sh*T to Buy Online For Under $10

Cool Sh*T to Buy Online For Under $10
Reason 4,524, 901 to love the Internet: Anytime we have the urge to conspicuously consume but don’t want to impulse-buy our savings away, the web meets our needs tenfold with its vast array of cool shit that won’t make a dent in our pockets.

What qualifies as cool shit in our book? Small, cute, pretty, somewhat useless things that might not stand the test of time, but allows us to hit “add to cart” when we’re itching to spend, and won’t take up any precious closet space.

And while, sure, unwrapping a phone case, a lip gloss, or a compact mirror covered in pastel sharks might not give us the same adrenaline rush as receiving a parcel from Net-a-Porter, it’s still fun to get a bunch of cool little things in the mail. At least, it is for us.

Since finding stuff to buy under $10 that aren’t a total waste of cash, we did some legwork and found 18 things that we have a feeling you’ll love—and that’ll scratch that money-spending itch with no longterm fiscal effects.

And anyway, who wouldn’t want a lip gloss whose packaging includes real dried flowers?!

 

Kanye Loves Card, $4.50; at Urban Outfitters

Longline Underwire Lace Bralette, $9.99; at Charlotte Russe

Marcus Lupfer iPhone 5 Case, $9; at Net-a-Porter

TONYMOLY Kiss Kiss Lip Scrub, $8; at Urban Outfitters

Love Bites Pocket Mirror, $3.90; at Forever 21

Red Party Cup Playing Cards, $6.95; at Kitson

Jane's Tiny Things "Saved by the Bell" Nail Decals, $9; at Jane's Tiny Things/Etsy

Monki Totto Mittens, $9.50; at ASOS

Unicorn Mini Tablet Case, $8; at Dorothy Perkins 

Blossom Lip Gloss With Dried Flowers, $6; at Urban Outfitters

T-Shirt Graffiti Pens, $7.90; at Stupid.com

Have a Day Grumpy Cat Pad, $6.95; at Kitson

Neon Water Bottle, $5.95; at H&M

I Love Nerds Hello Kitty Lunchbox, $8; at Neato Shop

Ruffle Trim Umbrella, $9.80; at Forever 21

Glow in the Dark Nail Polish, $7; at American Apparel

Ribbed Crop Top, $7.90; at Forever 21

'In Dog We Trust' Benjamin Doggie Bowl, $7; at TJ Maxx

